Military Fiction, Historical Intrigue, and Prophetic Narratives Headline Inks and Bindings Showcase at the 2025 LATFOB

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inks and Bindings will present a selection of titles spanning speculative military fiction, Cold War espionage, early 20th-century naval thrillers, and biblical prophecy during the 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 26–27 at the University of Southern California. The featured works, which will be showcased at Booth #930 in the Black Zone, include books by Albert Clark, R. L. Crossland, and Anthony M. Fobbs—each offering a distinctive perspective on conflict, faith, and history.The collection begins with Albert Clark’s “World War III – It Started with EMP”, a speculative military novel grounded in the author’s decades of experience in defense and strategy.Originally inspired by a 1986 term paper that predicted growing instability in the Middle East, the book imagines the outbreak of global conflict sparked by an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack. Though fictionalized, the novel integrates realistic military scenarios and technologies, some of which were ahead of their time when the book was first drafted in the late 1980s.Albert Clark is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel and civil servant whose military career included roles in nuclear ordnance, logistics, and research and development. His work in the Reagan-era defense buildup contributed to systems now integral to national defense. A pioneer in early computing and GPS technology, Clark also served as a guest lecturer at the Air Force Institute of Technology and participated in strategic war-gaming exercises. His insights into geopolitics and defense logistics underpin the scenarios laid out in World War III.Also on exhibit are three works by R. L. Crossland, a retired Navy SEAL captain whose career spanned 35 years of active and reserve service. Crossland draws from firsthand experience in naval special operations to create intricately plotted, historically grounded thrillers.The first, “Jade Rooster: An Asiatic Fleet Thriller”, is set against the backdrop of early 20th-century tensions in East Asia. As two Americans investigate a string of murders and a missing ship, the novel traces a route through Yokohama, Inchon, Manila, and Shanghai. Crossland blends historical precision with literary suspense, examining regional insurgencies and naval diplomacy aboard the USS Pluto.R. L. Crossland’s background includes combat tours in Vietnam and Afghanistan, along with advisory roles in South Korea. He has written extensively on maritime unconventional warfare and has been published in the New York Times and U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings. His deep knowledge of naval operations provides the foundation for his fiction.A second title, “Red Ice: A Cold War Thriller”, moves the action to the frozen expanse of Siberia. The novel follows a former SEAL officer tasked with rescuing a dissident’s friend from a Soviet gulag. Set in Japan, Korea, and the Sea of Okhotsk, the story involves cold-weather operations, submarines, and cross-cultural military strategy. The narrative explores both physical endurance and the psychological weight of covert warfare during one of the tensest periods of global diplomacy.The third entry, “The Abalone Ukulele: A Tale of Far Eastern Intrigue”, returns to East Asia in 1913, where a hidden cache of Japanese gold becomes the focal point of a plot involving revolution, espionage, and international collision. A group of unlikely protagonists—ranging from a naval officer to a Korean courier—attempt to redirect the gold to finance a Korean uprising. The novel traverses ports, battlefields, and political hotbeds, capturing a region on the cusp of seismic change.The showcase also includes Anthony M. Fobbs’ “USA In Worldwide: Prophecy Collaboration Alliance Endgame”, a work focused on biblical prophecy and America’s role in eschatological timelines. Fobbs examines scriptural chronology through a geopolitical lens, highlighting the interaction between the United States, the Vatican, and prophetic symbols within end-time events. The book emphasizes historical and biblical accuracy while exploring the spiritual and geopolitical implications of contemporary events.Presented as a structured manuscript for those examining the intersection of scripture and world affairs, Fobbs’ work contributes to ongoing theological discussions concerning the role of modern nations in prophetic fulfillment.These titles form part of Inks and Bindings’ second-year exhibition at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The full collection of featured works, spanning more than 100 titles across genres, can be viewed at http://inksandbindings.com/latfobbooks2025 . The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books continues to serve as one of the most significant annual literary events in the country. The works highlighted in this collection reflect evolving narratives in fiction and nonfiction alike—stories rooted in history, driven by experience, and shaped by questions that remain central to military, political, and spiritual discourse.

