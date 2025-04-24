Live Whole Health #269: Face it. You need a massage

If you could see the look on your face right now, what would you see? Would your jaw be locked? Your forehead scrunched with worry or concentration? Would you see a relaxed expression or one of stress? Imagine you could offer yourself a massage that could ease those worry lines!

We’ve all been there. Muscle tension is a common response to stress. When you feel your shoulders creeping to your ears, neck complaining, jaw tightening, headache starting, try this massage for well-being.

Before watching the video below, prepare yourself and your environment:

Sit in a way that allows you to feel well-supported. If possible, place the soles of your feet on the ground, for strength and stability.

Limit your digital distractions (consider your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” setting, or turn the volume off). Your attention and intention should be on self-care.

Hydrate with water and have more water nearby. Tight muscles can create a traffic jam with reduced circulation. You want to hydrate, soften and help fluids move.

Wash and dry your hands thoroughly before and after.

Remove jewelry, placing directly nearby.

Review clothing around forearms. If tight or confining, consider rolling up your sleeves or removing your jacket.

Avoid injured areas, including cuts, bruises, rashes, swelling, bandages or broken skin. If need be, apply pressure to only one side of your body.

Apply moderate, consistent pressure. Respect your body. If you tend to bruise easily or are taking blood thinners, use gentle pressure.

This head and neck massage, guided by Dr. Sharon M. Weinstein from the Salt Lake City VA Health Care System will have you relaxed in just 15 minutes:

There are many ways to nurture your physical and emotional health, and the options can feel overwhelming. Start with VA’s Circle of Health to find self-care tools and guidance which can help build your health, well-being and quality of life.