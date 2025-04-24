Update No. 4: VSP identifies individuals involved in Milton shooting

STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police identifies individuals involved in Milton shooting

MILTON, Vermont (Thursday, April 24, 2025) — As the investigation continues into Wednesday night’s shooting in Milton, the Vermont State Police is able to identify the people involved.

The injured Milton police officer is Sgt. Paul Locke, who has served with the department since he graduated from the Vermont Police Academy in 1999. Sgt. Locke is known for building connections throughout the Milton community and for his work as a drug recognition expert, a specialized field within law enforcement that focuses on identifying and reducing impaired driving.

Sgt. Locke was shot twice when he arrived along with firefighters after smoke was seen coming from a window at 78 Main St. One round struck Sgt. Locke’s bullet-resistant vest, and the other passed through one of his legs. He was brought by Milton Rescue to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he was treated and released late Wednesday to continue his recovery at home.

The shooter is identified preliminarily as Aaron LaRoche, 38, who lived at the address where the incident occurred. Following the shooting, LaRoche barricaded himself inside his apartment. Police attempted to establish ongoing communication with him and to persuade him to come out and surrender, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

At about 11 p.m., the Vermont State Police deployed several flash-bang devices into the apartment and sent a drone into the residence. Video from the drone showed LaRoche apparently deceased. VSP’s Tactical Services Unit then made entry into the apartment and confirmed LaRoche was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No police officers are known to have fired a weapon during the incident. No other injuries have been reported.

Thursday, the state police’s Crime Scene Search Team is processing the building. The body believed to be LaRoche’s will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to confirm identity and determine the cause and manner of death.

The Vermont State Police thanks the numerous law-enforcement, fire and rescue agencies from throughout northwestern Vermont that responded to this incident, and the Milton community for their patience and understanding as the situation unfolded.

***Update No. 3, 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, 2025***

The situation involving a barricaded individual at 78 Main St. in Milton resolved shortly after 11 p.m. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The presence of first responders on Main Street was beginning to be reduced as of 11:40 p.m., and the road is expected to re-open shortly. The Vermont State Police investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. No one is in custody. The names of the individuals involved will be released following notification of relatives.

VSP will continue to provide updates as further information becomes available.

***Update No. 2, 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, 2025***

Adam Silverman, the public information officer for the Vermont State Police, will be available to speak with members of the news media at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Milton Fire Department, 47 Bombardier Rd.

***Update No. 1, 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, 2025***

The emergency situation in Milton remains an active and fluid incident. Investigation to this point indicates the scene is confined to the immediate vicinity of 78 Main St.

The situation began shortly before 7 p.m. with a report of a structure fire at that address. First responders including members of the Milton Police Department were met with gunfire. One officer was struck and was transported by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police agencies from throughout Chittenden and Franklin counties including the Vermont State Police joined Milton police in responding to and containing the scene to the 78 Main St. address. VSP’s Victim Services Unit is providing support to the officer and his family.

No one is in custody at this time.

Main Street is closed between U.S. Route 7 and the intersection with East Road/North Road. A heavy police presence remains on site. The public should avoid the area.

VSP will release additional details when they are available.

***Initial news release, 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, 2025***

The Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies are responding to a report of an emergency situation in the area of 78 Main Street in Milton. This is a developing incident that began at about 7 p.m., and the full extent of the situation is currently evolving. The situation is believed to be contained to the immediate vicinity.

Members of the public should avoid the area and expect to see a significant police presence.

The Vermont State Police has assumed the lead role in managing and investigating this incident. The VSP response involves the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, and special teams including the Tactical Services Unit, Bomb Squad and Crisis Negotiation Unit.

Media members are asked to direct all inquiries by email to the state police PIO at adam.silverman@vermont.gov. Please avoid calling VSP barracks and dispatch centers.

No additional details are available at this preliminary stage. VSP will provide regular updates as this incident unfolds.

