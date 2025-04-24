When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: April 24, 2025 FDA Publish Date: April 24, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared almonds Company Name: New England Village Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) New England Village Snacks Product Description: Product Description

New England Village Foods of Milford NH is recalling all lots of 5 -ounce and 10 -ounce containers of New England Village Snacks “19th Hole Snack Mix” because they may contain undeclared almonds. People who have allergies to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled “19th Hole Snack Mix” were distributed to small independent grocery markets and convenience stores throughout New England, New York and Pennsylvania.

The product comes in 5- ounce and 10- ounce, clear cups and tubs with re-closable lids marked with UPC – 609465693477 (5 oz.) and UPC – 642147152459 (10 oz.) located on the lid of the product printed in black ink.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after a customer discovered that the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds. Subsequent investigation indicates the issue was caused by a temporary breakdown in the companies packaging process.

Production of the product has been temporarily suspended.

Consumers who have purchased the 5 -ounce or 10 -ounce packages of “19th Hole Snack Mix” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with any questions or concerns may contact New England Village Foods at 1.603.554.1873 (M-F 7AM to 4PM Eastern).