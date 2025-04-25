Zafir Rashid prepares Teramir Group for vertical construction as pre-permitting milestones near completion

Zafir Rashid leads Teramir Group into final pre-construction phase for $1.5B global projects, with permits expected within 30 days.

We’ve spent years building a foundation — both physically and financially — and our next steps will set the pace for multi-phase growth across regions.” — Zafir Rashid

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zafir Rashid , Head of Development at Teramir Group of Companies , announced today that several of the firm's major hospitality and mixed-use projects are entering the final pre-construction phase, with permitting decisions expected within the next 30 days.The developments, which span key markets in North America and the Middle East, include wellness-integrated hospitality assets, branded residences, and advanced infrastructure frameworks. Teramir Group has completed the horizontal infrastructure work and is now poised to begin vertical construction pending final approvals.“This stage is a critical inflection point,” said Rashid. “We’ve spent years building a foundation — both physically and financially — and our next steps will set the pace for multi-phase growth across regions.”With regulatory coordination nearing completion, the projects represent over $1.5 billion in planned development value. The firm’s land assembly and capital structuring work has included institutional investors and global partners, positioning Teramir Group as a key player in next-generation real estate.About Zafir RashidZafir Rashid is an internationally active developer and capital strategist with more than 25 years of experience in real estate. He currently leads Teramir Group of Companies, overseeing all global development, partner relations, and asset strategy.About Teramir Group of CompaniesTeramir Group is a privately held real estate development firm specializing in master-planned, hospitality-forward, and sustainable infrastructure projects. The company drives development across the Middle East and North America, with a focus on high-impact, cross-border initiatives.

