Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,707 in the last 365 days.

Zafir Rashid prepares Teramir Group for vertical construction as pre-permitting milestones near completion

Zafir Rashid image

Teramir Group Logo

Zafir Rashid leads Teramir Group into final pre-construction phase for $1.5B global projects, with permits expected within 30 days.

We’ve spent years building a foundation — both physically and financially — and our next steps will set the pace for multi-phase growth across regions.”
— Zafir Rashid
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zafir Rashid, Head of Development at Teramir Group of Companies, announced today that several of the firm's major hospitality and mixed-use projects are entering the final pre-construction phase, with permitting decisions expected within the next 30 days.

The developments, which span key markets in North America and the Middle East, include wellness-integrated hospitality assets, branded residences, and advanced infrastructure frameworks. Teramir Group has completed the horizontal infrastructure work and is now poised to begin vertical construction pending final approvals.

“This stage is a critical inflection point,” said Rashid. “We’ve spent years building a foundation — both physically and financially — and our next steps will set the pace for multi-phase growth across regions.”

With regulatory coordination nearing completion, the projects represent over $1.5 billion in planned development value. The firm’s land assembly and capital structuring work has included institutional investors and global partners, positioning Teramir Group as a key player in next-generation real estate.

About Zafir Rashid

Zafir Rashid is an internationally active developer and capital strategist with more than 25 years of experience in real estate. He currently leads Teramir Group of Companies, overseeing all global development, partner relations, and asset strategy.

About Teramir Group of Companies

Teramir Group is a privately held real estate development firm specializing in master-planned, hospitality-forward, and sustainable infrastructure projects. The company drives development across the Middle East and North America, with a focus on high-impact, cross-border initiatives.

Zafir Rashid
Teramir Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Zafir Rashid prepares Teramir Group for vertical construction as pre-permitting milestones near completion

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more