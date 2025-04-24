Toll Brothers Announces the Upcoming Opening of Emberly, a New Luxury Home Community in Alpharetta, Georgia

Emberly will offer a sophisticated enclave of townhome and single-family home designs in a highly desirable Alpharetta location

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce Emberly, an exclusive new home community coming soon to Alpharetta, Georgia. Nestled in a prime location within walking distance of downtown Alpharetta and downtown Crabapple, Emberly will feature a sophisticated collection of townhomes and single-family homes with elegant designs, spacious interiors, and premium finishes. The community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2025.





Emberly will showcase a refined selection of home designs in two collections, offering open-concept floor plans, expansive great rooms, and chef-inspired kitchens. Three-story townhomes in the Mariposa Collection will offer 3 bedrooms, 2-car garages, and over 2,500 square feet of living space, available from the low $800,000s. Single-family homes in the Monarch Collection will feature up to 3,545 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 baths, and pricing from $1 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“Emberly is designed for home buyers seeking an upscale, low-maintenance lifestyle in a prime location,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “With its walkability to downtown Alpharetta and downtown Crabapple in Milton, this community will offer an exceptional living experience.”

Emberly provides unparalleled access to charming shops, gourmet dining, and local entertainment. Residents will enjoy the convenience of nearby parks, trails, and recreational opportunities while experiencing the serene atmosphere of this highly desirable area. Families with children will also benefit from access to top-rated schools in the highly acclaimed Fulton County School District.

“This exclusive enclave of thoughtfully designed townhomes and single-family homes will offer residents a rare opportunity to own a new Toll Brothers home in one of Alpharetta’s most coveted locations,” added White.

Emberly will be located at 500 Milton Ave in Alpharetta. For more information on Emberly and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

