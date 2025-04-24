Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Common Shares

TORONTO, Canada, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (“CGI” or “the Company”) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share payable on June 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2025 (“the Dividend”). This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

CGI has the ability to pay two types of dividends to common shareholders: regular (taxable) dividends, such as this one, and capital gains dividends. Since CGI qualifies as an investment corporation for Canadian income tax purposes, the payment of capital gains dividends allows the Company to recover taxes paid, or payable, on realized capital gains.

CGI is a closed-end equity fund, focused on medium to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

