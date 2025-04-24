Canadian General Investments: Report of Voting Results

TORONTO, Canada, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Canadian General Investments, Limited (the “Corporation”) held on April 24, 2025 (the “Meeting”).

There were 14,252,740 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 68.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares).

Each of the seven nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 28, 2025, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of each director are set out below.

Name of director Votes for

appointment to

the Board of

Directors Votes for

as a % of

votes cast Votes

withheld Votes withheld

as a % of

votes cast Marcia Lewis Brown 13,188,533 99.70 39,211 0.30 A. Michelle Lally 13,114,833 99.15 112,911 0.85 Jonathan A. Morgan 12,888,759 97.44 338,985 2.56 Vanessa L. Morgan 12,889,575 97.44 338,169 2.56 Sanjay Nakra 13,182,356 99.66 45,388 0.34 Clive W. Robinson 12,972,529 98.07 255,215 1.93 Michael C. Walke 13,190,027 99.71 37,717 0.29

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

