May is Brain Cancer Awareness Month: Illuminate the Fight Against One of the Most Lethal Cancers

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May, Brain Cancer Canada (BCC) and communities across the country prepare to rally for Brain Cancer Awareness Month. Dedicated to supporting those impacted by brain cancer, the community goes “Grey In May” to honour and support families affected by brain cancers.

Despite decades of research, malignant brain tumours remain among the deadliest forms of cancer and continue to be the leading cancer killer of adults under 40. This alarming reality is primarily attributed to underfunding, the complex nature of the disease, and the significant challenges in developing effective treatments.

During Brain Cancer Awareness Month, Brain Cancer Canada will announce six new Canadian research grants, marking the largest and most impactful grant investment in Brain Cancer Canada’s history. Additionally, an array of events will take place to expand awareness of brain cancer and increase funding for brain cancer research.

Highlights of Brain Cancer Awareness Month 2025

Canadian Landmark Lightings:

Iconic landmarks across Canada - from Nanaimo, BC to Charlottetown, PEI - will shine a light on the urgent need for awareness, improved treatment options, and increased research funding. These landmarks will be illuminated in grey for brain cancer awareness, teal for strength and hope, and yellow to honour children affected by brain cancer, Research Grant Announcements: Brain Cancer Canada is proud to announce six new research grants supporting projects across Canada including, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. These grants, totaling just over half a million dollars, will support innovative research initiatives targeting both pediatric and adult brain cancers. Our commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and treatment options underscores a nationwide effort to drive progress in the fight against this challenging disease and represents a community-driven effort.

Brain Cancer Canada Turns 10 . On May 20 th Brain Cancer Canada turns 10. Over the years, Brain Cancer Canada has grown from a $25k family and friends fundraiser, to investing over 2 million dollars in brain cancer research and growing a team of 40+ directors, ambassadors and volunteers across Canada. Many of these dedicated individuals are patients and caregivers who choose to volunteer their time, ensuring that as much of every dollar raised goes directly toward funding vital research.

. On May 20 Brain Cancer Canada turns 10. Over the years, Brain Cancer Canada has grown from a $25k family and friends fundraiser, to investing over 2 million dollars in brain cancer research and growing a team of 40+ directors, ambassadors and volunteers across Canada. Many of these dedicated individuals are patients and caregivers who choose to volunteer their time, ensuring that as much of every dollar raised goes directly toward funding vital research. Contests, Challenges & Raffles: Events include a photo challenge, wear grey day, the power of 9 challenge and a 50/50 Raffle.

Brain Cancer Canada is the only volunteer-based national charity dedicated to funding primary malignant brain tumour research (brain cancer), neurosurgical technologies, and advocates for effective treatments for primary malignant brain tumours, pediatric and adult.

There are over 120 different types of brain tumours, and approximately one-third are cancerous. Approximately 9 people are diagnosed with brain cancer every day. Brain cancers, such as glioblastoma, are among the most fatal and insidious diseases. Most adults diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme survive, on average, 15 to 18 months after diagnosis. Primary malignant brain tumours remain the leading cancer killer of adults under 40. Brain cancer is an extremely complex cancer that requires a long runway of investment to find new treatment options, yet, brain cancer research is drastically underfunded, receiving less than 4% of the total funding for cancer research. Brain Cancer Canada is committed to bridging this gap by funding promising research initiatives and advocating for increased awareness and support.​

Join Us in Raising Awareness

Individuals and communities are invited to actively participate in Brain Cancer Awareness Month. Join us on social media to stay informed, deepen your understanding of the disease, and help make a difference by organizing events, fundraisers, and awareness campaigns. Together, we can amplify our impact and support those affected by brain cancer.

For more information on how to get involved or to donate, please visit braincancercanada.ca or contact us at cure@braincancercanada.ca.

Media Contact:

Brain Cancer Canada

Angela Scalisi, Chair

Direct: 416-953-1388

Phone: 1-855-375-1381

Email: angela@braincancercanada.ca

