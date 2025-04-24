A Showcase of Timeless Classics and Bold Debuts at Inks & Bindings’ Booth at the 2025 LA Times Festival of Books

Ancient Destiny - SHIP Ancient Destiny Volume Two - Escape from Earth Ancient Destiny Vol III: Generations Ancient Destiny Vol IV: Survival Revolutionary War and the American Trailblazers: Quest of a Patriotic American Family

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Inks & Bindings invites readers on an unforgettable journey through time, space, and human resilience. From daring interstellar missions led by brilliant women to a heartfelt dive into Revolutionary War-era America, the featured titles at Booth #930 promise bold storytelling, rich imagination, and powerful reflections on leadership, legacy, and the survival of civilization. Whether you're a sci-fi enthusiast or a history buff, these stories offer thought-provoking explorations of our past and bold visions of our future.Set in the modern world, our first book is this line-up Ancient Destiny is a thrilling science fiction novel that champions women's intellect and leadership. Author Albert Lynn Clark builds a universe where interstellar threats loom large and the survival of humanity depends on a diverse team of experts—mostly women. Although Craig is named captain, it is his female teammates who drive the mission forward, showcasing their advanced knowledge in science and strategy. The novel draws on the real-world possibility of asteroid impacts and the mysteries of ancient civilizations such as Atlantis to create a gripping narrative that feels eerily plausible.The story explores the ancient connection between Mars and Earth, proposing that survivors from Mars's catastrophic past established Atlantis. As the same interstellar object that devastated Mars threatens Earth, a spaceship orbiting our planet prepares to train the next generation of scientific minds. With the guidance of this ship, a college student is chosen to spearhead the mission to escape Earth and secure humanity’s future. With themes of empowerment, innovation, and impending disaster, Ancient Destiny is a thought-provoking journey into a world that may not be too far from our own.In Ancient Destiny Volume Two - Escape from Earth, the narrative continues with a deeper dive into themes of gender roles, scientific innovation, and human survival. As Earth's doom becomes inevitable, SHIP—the advanced spacecraft guiding humanity, selects a young leader, Craig, to lead an exodus into space. But Craig is not alone; he is supported by a handpicked team of six brilliant women who drive key advancements in energy, agriculture, chemistry, and space engineering.With a polygamous structure and a mission that demands unwavering focus, the team explores uncharted planets, builds self-sustaining colonies, and prepares humanity for a new life among the stars. This installment delves into the moral, political, and social issues that come with building a new civilization, offering readers both a thrilling sci-fi adventure and a provocative discussion on the future of human society. The book also explores Martian history, the legacy of Atlantis, and the significance of SHIP as a near-divine force of guidance and wisdom.The third volume in the saga, Ancient Destiny Vol III: Generations, expands the universe with new characters, new scientific concepts, and interspecies encounters. After establishing colonies on new planets, Craig and his team must address the evolving dynamics of their expanding civilization. New crewmembers replace those lost or reassigned, while SHIP continues to lead them into unknown territory.This book introduces the Galactic Alliance and the mysterious Library of Atlantis. It builds on the scientific foundation of the previous novels while injecting philosophical reflections on leadership, morality, and destiny. The themes of female empowerment and scientific curiosity continue to shine as the characters grapple with alien cultures and the legacy of Martian history. Volume III is both a bridge to the past and a gateway to the stars.In the fourth volume, Ancient Destiny Vol IV: Survival, the focus shifts to Earth two decades after the cataclysmic asteroid impact. While humanity had largely evacuated via colony ships, a surprising number of survivors remain. This installment alternates between their struggle to endure and the adventures of SHIP and its crew as they revisit a ravaged Earth.Albert Clark skillfully blends speculative fiction with historical clues, tracing the lineage of Atlantis and exploring the truth behind the myth of the Great Flood. The novel poses powerful questions: What did Atlantis really represent? Who survived Earth’s latest disaster? And where does humanity go from here? With its vivid storytelling and emotional depth, Survival adds a human touch to the epic tale of space colonization and rediscovery.Lastly, John D. Houck offers readers a unique blend of fact and fiction in Revolutionary War and the American Trailblazers: Quest of a Patriotic American Family. Designed for easy reading with large type and italicized historical segments, the book guides readers through the American Revolutionary War by intertwining historical facts with the fictionalized experiences of a courageous family.A former history professor and government expert, Houck brings authority and narrative flair to this engaging account. The book invites readers to imagine the everyday realities of life during the Revolution, offering a personal lens into an era that shaped the foundation of the United States. The first in a series, Revolutionary War and the American Trailblazers is perfect for history lovers and anyone curious about the roots of American patriotism.From the cosmic frontiers of Ancient Destiny to the founding spirit captured in Revolutionary War and the American Trailblazers, these books serve as both entertainment and inspiration. Stop by Booth #930 in USC’s Black Zone from April 26 to 27, 2025 to experience these dynamic titles up close, meet literary ambassadors, and explore the world through new lenses. These books are also available on Amazon for immediate access, in every format you prefer. Discover the stories, ideas, and tools that will uplift, educate, and inspire only at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025 About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! 