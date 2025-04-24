Full closure of Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass Road on April 30 and May 1

Main, News Posted on Apr 24, 2025 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of the full closure of the Temporary Kapa‘a Bypass Road (Route 5600) between mile post 0 to 1.0 from Kūhiō Highway to Olohena Road. The one-way southbound road will be closed on Wednesday, April 30 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, May 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traffic will be detoured to Lehua Street.

The closure is necessary for the reconstruction of weakened pavement areas and installation of new pavement at the approaches and over the existing steel bridge along the route.

Variable message boards have been posted. For weekly Kaua‘i lane closures go to, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]