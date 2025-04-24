Submit Release
ActuaryList Launches as the World’s Leading Global Job Board for Actuaries, Empowering Careers Across 47 Countries

Syed Raza, FSA, MAAA, guides ActuaryList’s global vision—offering 300+ weekly actuarial opportunities and transforming job search for actuaries worldwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActuaryList, the dedicated global job platform for actuaries, is setting a new standard for career advancement in the actuarial profession. With more than 300 open roles and 50+ new job listings published each week, ActuaryList is quickly emerging as the most trusted and comprehensive job board for actuaries—connecting talent across 47 countries and nearly 300 cities.

Founded in 2022 and acquired by industry leader Syed Raza, FSA, MAAA in 2024, ActuaryList was built to address the unique needs of actuarial professionals at every stage—from student interns to senior actuaries. With Syed’s 15+ years of actuarial experience across insurance, consulting, audit, and actuarial software in Pakistan, Dubai, and the United States, the platform combines deep industry expertise with cutting-edge technology to create a smarter, more personalized job search experience.

A Modern Solution for a Specialized Profession

ActuaryList stands out by offering a fully tailored job search experience. Actuaries can filter roles by career stage (Intern, Analyst, Associate, Fellow, Senior Actuary), sector (Insurance, Consulting, Pensions, Risk), and even by technical skills like Python or R. The platform supports remote, hybrid, and office-based roles, making it easy to find the perfect fit, no matter where candidates are located.

“I’ve seen first-hand how difficult it can be for actuaries to navigate generic job boards that don’t understand our skills or needs,” said Syed Raza, Founder of ActuaryList. “We built ActuaryList as a true resource hub and community—where actuaries can find opportunities, access expert advice, and take control of their career paths.”

Key Features and Benefits:

● A clean, intuitive user interface designed for actuaries by actuaries
● Hand-curated global job listings updated weekly—subscribe for free weekly email alerts
● Actuarial-specific filters for sector, level, skills, and work style
● Personalized job alerts and tracking
● An active blog with career tips, interview advice, and industry insights

Syed and his team of actuaries, technologists, and designers—working from the U.S. and around the world—are committed to continuous innovation, ensuring ActuaryList remains the premier destination for actuarial careers.

About ActuaryList

ActuaryList is a specialized global actuary job board built exclusively for actuaries. From student interns to C-suite executives, the platform connects actuaries with relevant opportunities in 47 countries and nearly 300 cities, with hundreds of open roles updated every week. Led by Syed Raza, FSA, MAAA, ActuaryList delivers unmatched simplicity, relevance, and community for actuarial professionals everywhere.

Explore current openings or subscribe for job alerts at www.actuarylist.com.

Contact:
Syed Raza, FSA, MAAA
Founder, ActuaryList
contact@actuarylist.com
https://www.actuarylist.com

Syed Raza
ActuaryList
