First Narrative Feature Film Ever Shot in Grand Canyon Tours US Theaters for Q&A Screenings

Actor John Charles Meyer silhouetted against the Grand Canyon in the feature film "Granite Rapids Moon"

The family-friendly film "Granite Rapids Moon" was shot by a crew carrying gear across 82 miles of Grand Canyon trails, with National Park Service oversight.

With Granite Rapids Moon, I hope some of the people who just make it to the rim and take a photo will see that the Grand Canyon is much more than a photo op."” — Writer/Director Kenneth Cran

GRAND CANYON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A happily married father of two, shaken by a message written in a birthday card for his daughter, abruptly leaves his family for a week-long trek through the Grand Canyon. As we follow his solo hike, we see his memories of an earlier trip through the Grand Canyon with a different woman.

Shot with only the equipment that a cast and crew of eight could carry on two 41-mile hikes (one in 20-degree December and one in 95-degree June), Granite Rapids Moon is the first narrative feature ever to shoot the majority of its footage inside the Grand Canyon. The family-friendly romantic drama contains no nudity, sex, guns, violence, drugs, or strong profanity. Written and directed by Kenneth Cran, the film stars Brit Morgan (True Blood, Riverdale, Supergirl), John Charles Meyer (Mom, Vampire Diaries), Susan Papa, Etienne Eckert, Micah Cohen, KylieRae Condon, and Missi Pyle (Gone Girl, Galaxy Quest, Captain Fantastic).

The filmmakers are touring US theaters for single-night Q&A screenings throughout 2025. Ten percent of the film’s profits will be donated to Grand Canyon Conservancy, Leave No Trace, and Plastic Free Restaurants, and a portion of ticket sales at specific events will also benefit non-profits local to the area. The first filmmaker Q&A screenings are:

Washington DC 4/27 (Alamo Drafthouse)

Richmond VA 4/27 (Ashland Theatre; benefiting American River Restoration)

Norfolk VA 4/28 (Naro Cinema; benefiting Tidewater Appalachian Trail Club)

Charlottesville VA 4/30 (Violet Crown)

Fairfax VA 5/1 (Cinema Arts Theatre)

Sarasota FL 5/5 (Burns Court Theatre; benefiting Florida Trail Association)

Tampa FL 5/6 (Sun-Ray Cinema; benefiting Florida Trail Association)

Daytona Beach FL 5/7 (Cinematique; benefiting Florida Trail Association)

San Luis Obisbo CA 6/9 (Palm Theatre; benefiting Center for Environmental Health)

San Rafael CA 6/11 (Smith Rafael Film Center; benefitting Bay Area Ridge Trail Council)

San Francisco CA 6/13 (Sports Basement; benefiting Bay Area Ridge Trail Council)

Portland ME 7/12 (Space 538; benefiting Portland Trails)

Burlingon VT 7/16 (Essex Cinemas)

Rockand ME 7/17 (The Strand; beneitting Trekkers)

Writer/director Cran says, “With Granite Rapids Moon, I hope some of the people who just make it to the rim and take a photo will see that the Grand Canyon is much more than a photo op; it's a place of epic sublimity that has changed and shaped people and their stories.”

Click here to view the trailer.

Showtimes, ticket links, and more information are at GraniteRapidsMoon.com.

Film stills, behind-the-scenes photos, and other visual assets are available here.

