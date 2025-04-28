Sifter Solutions launches Open Nutrient Density Index™ to support a healthier nation

Sifter Solutions, a leader in digital nutrition technology, announces the free nationwide release of two powerful food data resources.

By providing every retailer with the tools to identify better food/beverage choices for optimum health, we can help consumers begin their journey right at the grocery shelf.” — Andrew Parkinson, co-founder of Sifter Solutions.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sifter Solutions, a leader in digital nutrition technology, is proud to announce the free, nationwide release of two powerful food data resources to drive better consumer food choices: the Open Nutrient Density Index™ (ONDI) and the newly updated FDA “Healthy” nutrient content claim. In an urgent effort to address the nation’s growing health crisis, Sifter is making this data freely available to retailers so that they can integrate it into their own healthy shopping programs and guide their shoppers towards healthier food choices.These two important food data resources provide science-based attributes for virtually all grocery products. Starting today, food retailers across the U.S. can access and display these trusted attributes for every product on their shelves — at no cost. Both features are adaptable to any proprietary scoring system.“We understand how serious our national health crisis is. And we believe in the powerful role of food and nutrition to help solve it,” said Andrew Parkinson, co-founder of Sifter Solutions. “By providing every retailer with the tools to identify better food/beverage choices for optimum health, we can help consumers begin their journey— right at the grocery shelf.”What is the Open Nutrient Density Index™?Sifter’s ONDI resource is built on the Nutrient-Rich Foods Index (NRFI), an open-source, evidence-backed model developed by Dr. Adam Drewnowski, professor and director of the Center for Public Health Nutrition at the University of Washington. It’s a transparent, science-based product guidance system that highlights foods rich in needed beneficial nutrients (calcium, protein, vitamin D, fiber) and reduced in ingredients of concern (saturated fat, sugar, sodium). ONDI also emphasizes “real food” from whole grains, vegetables or fruits, nuts/seeds and dairy food groups, all aligned with the Dietary Guidelines, Daily Values and USDA MyPlate.Retailers can use ONDI across any consumer touchpoint — from digital shelf tags and e-commerce platforms to in-store guidance with registered dietitians.The Updated FDA “Healthy” ClaimSifter technology has automated the recently released FDA “Healthy” nutrient content claim guidelines. This is the first major revision to the definition since 1994 and reflects modern nutritional science and today’s updated Nutrition Facts label. The "Healthy" claim identifies the importance of fresh, frozen, canned, dried, packaged food and beverages that deliver food groups aligned with USDA’s MyPlate for Americans and aligned with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (2020–2025).Unlike the old standard that focused narrowly on individual nutrient limits, the new “Healthy” claim emphasizes the importance of nutrient density that must contain foods aligned with the USDA MyPlate. Its goal: to help reduce the risk of chronic diet-related conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.Free for Retailers — Flexible for UseSifter is making both ONFI and the FDA’s "Healthy" attribute available at no charge to all U.S. grocery retailers. Retailers may incorporate the scores and claims:● On digital or physical shelf tags● Online via e-commerce or mobile shopping apps● As part of in-store or virtual nutrition servicesThis move supports transparency, trust, and transformation across the food retail industry.About Sifter SolutionsSifter's Medically Tailored Grocery (MTG) platform bridges the gap between consumer health priorities and grocery store foods. Designed for food retailers, health and insurance platforms, and food benefit providers, Sifter technology automates grocery product eligibility at the UPC level for unlimited combinations of diets, food preferences, and ingredient exclusions. Sifter's tech stack includes in-store scanning for wider product discovery, recipe customization by diet, and intelligent product curation based on medically accepted options, cultural preferences, and food assistance eligibility. The full suite of Sifter solutions can be integrated into client platforms through flexible, cost-effective APIs or turnkey white-label implementation. For more information, visit www.siftersolutions.com or call us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.