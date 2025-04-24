Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,005 in the last 365 days.

International EDM Star Ashley Paul Sets Sights on Asia Following Global Chart-Topping Success

Bingo Baby #1 Amazon Music

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International EDM powerhouse Ashley Paul is making her long-awaited debut in Asia, bringing her electrifying stage presence and chart-topping anthem “Bingo Baby” to fans across the continent.

Hot off the heels of headlining performances at Mexico’s Cott Festival, the main stage of United States Pride, and top venues throughout the United Kingdom, Ashley is ready to ignite the Asian music scene with her high-energy live shows and global sound.

Her latest single, “Bingo Baby”—a dynamic collaboration co-written with Ritchie Neville of the hit boy band Five and Luv Foundation UK, penned in Liverpool—recently soared to the #1 spot on Amazon Music’s charts, solidifying her position as a global force in the EDM world.

Ashley shared her excitement:

“The response to ‘Bingo Baby’ has been unbelievable—seeing it hit #1 has been a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to connect with my fans in Asia, and now feels like the perfect time. I can’t wait to perform live and bring this energy to the stage.”

The infectious track—fueled by Ashley’s powerhouse vocals and Luv Foundation UK’s genre-bending beats—continues to dominate streaming platforms and light up dance floors worldwide.

Blending vibrant EDM, soulful pop, and global rhythms, Ashley Paul is more than a singer—she’s a movement. With her first-ever Asia tour on the horizon, fans can expect show-stopping performances, unforgettable moments, and the chance to experience the international sensation live.

Tour dates and locations will be announced soon. Stay tuned.

Follow Ashley Paul:
Instagram: @official_ashley_paul
TikTok: @ashpaulmusic

Nolan Bellamy
ICT PR
+13235134804 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Other

Ashley Paul's Bingo Baby

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

International EDM Star Ashley Paul Sets Sights on Asia Following Global Chart-Topping Success

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more