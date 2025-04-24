JETOUR Unveils GAIA Intelligent Off-Road Architecture, Featuring G700 and G900 at Auto Shanghai

Debut marks brand’s bold leap into the 3.0 era of luxury hybrid off-road travel

Shanghai, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai, China – April 24, 2025 – Under the bright lights of Auto Shanghai, JETOUR officially unveiled GAIA Architecture. JETOUR also showcased the G700 and G900—both now equipped with the GAIA architecture—marking a significant milestone in the brand’s evolution into the premium and intelligent 3.0 era.

Entering the 3.0 Era with Vision and Velocity

JETOUR has emerged as the fastest-growing automotive startup brands globally, achieving record-breaking sales of over 560,000 units in 2024 — an 80.3% year-on-year increase. This rapid growth has expanded JETOUR’s footprint to more than 67 countries and regions, supported by a network of over 2,000 sales and service outlets worldwide.

Guided by its “Travel+” strategy, JETOUR has continuously redefined the travel experience — from the family- focused 1.0 era (X70, X90, DASHING series), to the comfortable off-road 2.0 era (T1, T2). The launch of the GAIA architecture now propels JETOUR into its 3.0 era, signaling deeper investment in off-road technology and a clear shift toward hybridization, intelligence, and premium in off-road mobility.

JETOUR also reaffirmed its commitment to environmental and wildlife preservation by continuing its global strategic partnership with the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) — a symbol of the brand’s dedication to nature, exploration, and corporate social responsibility.





JETOUR and CCF continue global strategic partnership

GAIA Architecture: Redefining the Boundaries of Off-Road Luxury

the GAIA architecture represents a next-generation hybrid off-road platform that combines uncompromising power with cutting-edge intelligence to meet the demands of modern exploration.

GAIA offers two advanced power systems. The iDM-O Super Hybrid System is optimized for high-efficiency off-road performance, delivering strong power while maintaining fuel economy. The iEM-O Amphibious Range Extender System provides tank-level propulsion with up to 18,000 N·m of wheel torque and 2,500 N of thrust, enabling seamless driving across both land and water.

GAIA is built on a dedicated off-road chassis with adjustable suspension travel up to 150mm and maximum ground clearance of 350mm. Capabilities include tank-turning, crab-walk mode, and integrated marine-grade functions for full amphibious performance.

Further enhancing the platform are six core innovations: low-orbit satellite communication, onboard oxygen generation, an immersive AI-powered cockpit, advanced terrain navigation and parking assistance, vehicle-cloud integration, and continuous intelligent system upgrades via over-the-air updates.

“GAIA is more than an architecture—it’s the cornerstone of JETOUR’s vision for the future of intelligent off-road mobility,” said Mr. Ke Chuandeng, Assistant President of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. and President of JETOUR International. “With GAIA, JETOUR is redefining what off-road vehicles can achieve—delivering not only extreme performance but a smarter, safer, and more sustainable way to explore the world.”

Global Premiere of G700 and G900: Two Flagships Built on GAIA

On opening day, the JETOUR G-series booth drew large crowds of off-road enthusiasts eager to explore the capabilities of the G700 and G900, both powered by the GAIA.

The JETOUR G700 premium all-terrain SUV is powered by the iDM-O super hybrid system and a groundbreaking 2.0TD engine with an industry-leading 45.5% thermal efficiency. With the world’s first dual-speed hybrid DHT system, it produces up to 210kW of max power and a stunning 6,446 N·m of wheel torque. Designed to conquer deserts, mountains, and all conceivable terrains, the G700 is a flagship for adventure redefined.

The JETOUR G900 pushes the limits of off-road luxury. Equipped with the iEM-O amphibious system, a vector quad-motor drivetrain, and marine-grade navigation, the G900 delivers unmatched power and control—on land and water. An intelligent oxygen cabin, smart cockpit, and seamless connectivity round out the vehicle’s futuristic offering, setting a new benchmark for off-road excellence.





Auto Shanghai 2025 - JETOUR G900 Show Car

A Future Driven by Intelligence and Exploration

JETOUR‘s goal is to become the world’s leading hybrid off-road brand,and we are steadily advancing toward this vision. Moving forward, JETOUR will continue to invest in the R&D of core technologies for new energy-powered off-road vehicles. Guided by user demands, we aim to establish an intelligent off-road lifestyle framework that comprehensively covers all scenarios. This technological revolution is just beginning, and JETOUR possesses both the resolve and the capability to spearhead industry transformation.

