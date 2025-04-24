West Coast Trial Lawyers, Prominent California Personal Injury and Employment Law Firm led by Former Federal Prosecutor Neama Rahmani, announces new Lemon Law Division

The high powered and respected firm with decades of experience and 5-star reviews, has announced the expansion of a new Lemon Law Division led by CEO Neama Rahmani and Managing Partner, Dean Aynechi

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, West Coast Trial Lawyers (WCTL) announced the expansion of a new Lemon Law Division in California. The full service firm, consistently featured on local and national TV and respected for its track record of winning cases for clients, will be advocating and litigating on behalf of all clients experiencing California Lemon Law violations.

“The launch of our new Lemon Law Division is a direct result of client demand for our legal services and legal expertise specific to the complex and ever-changing Lemon Laws in the state of California, ” said West Coast Trial Lawyers President and Co-Founder Neama Rahmani. “Dean brings a wealth of experience and litigation expertise fighting for clients and consumer rights. He is the perfect choice to lead this division along with his seasoned team of lemon law attorneys and legal staff.”

The new division, focusing exclusively on lemon law claims, offers in-depth consultations to help consumers understand the new requirements, assess their rights, and determine the best course of action under the updated law.

Lemon Laws vary by state and can be interpreted in many ways. However, in California, the legislation is designed to streamline dispute resolution and ensure manufacturers are held accountable for defects. In fact, the manufacturer is responsible for paying statutory attorney fees, not the client.

“Most people don’t fully understand the inherent complexities of California Lemon Law or don’t have the resources to fight for their legal rights. My legal team and I have been in the trenches for years and understand what it takes to successfully litigate and win Lemon Law Cases”, said Dean Aynechi, Managing Partner, West Coast Trial Lawyers. “Consumers need to understand their rights and be prepared for any potential challenges. Our firm is committed to ensuring that consumers are protected and receive fair treatment under these new laws.”

With the new Lemon Law Division fully operational, West Coast Trial Lawyers is currently accepting new clients. Similar to personal injury and employment cases, West Coast Trial Lawyers work on a contingency fee basis for lemon law cases, so if they don’t win, their clients don’t pay.

To get a free consultation and great legal advice, visit West Coast Trial Lawyers or call (888) 888-9285 for immediate assistance, 24/7, day or night.

About West Coast Trial Lawyers

West Coast Trial Lawyers (WCTL) was established in Los Angeles, CA by Neama Rahmani and Allen Patatanyan who both have more than 20 years of experience fighting for their clients. They previously worked for the largest firm in Los Angeles, and now leverage their backgrounds and legal knowledge to stand up to the corporations they once defended. WCTL is a top-rated law firm with 25 lawyers and 200 employees who have won over $1.7 Billion for clients, helping thousands of clients get justice for their injuries. WCTL is committed to making sure all clients get the compensation and first-class service they deserve.

To get a free consultation and great legal advice, visit West Coast Trial Lawyers or call (888) 888-9285 for immediate assistance, 24/7, day or night.

About Neama Rahmani

Neama Rahmani is a world-renowned lawyer and the President and co-founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers. He has over 20 years of experience handling civil and criminal cases and he regularly appears on ABC News, BBC, CNN, Fox News and other television stations to provide his expert analysis on the law.

He has also been quoted on various cases in The Associated Press, The Los Angeles Times, Reuters, Rolling Stone, USA Today and the The Washington Post.

Neama graduated from UCLA at the age of 19 and Harvard Law School at the age of 22, making him one of the youngest graduates in the 200-year history of Harvard Law School. Upon graduation, Neama was hired by the largest law firm in Los Angeles, where he met his partner, Allen Patatanyan, and he represented companies such as Disney, Marriott, and the Roman Catholic Church.

Neama wanted to help ordinary people, not corporations, so he joined the Department of Justice and prosecuted drug and human trafficking cases along the United States-Mexico border. While working as a federal prosecutor, Neama captured and successfully prosecuted a fugitive murderer and drug kingpin who was featured on “America’s Most Wanted.” Neama was then appointed to be the Director of Enforcement of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and oversaw and investigated the elected officials and highest-level employees of the City of Los Angeles, including the Mayor and City Council. He held that position until founding West Coast Trial Lawyers, which has grown to 25 lawyers and 200 non-lawyer staff.

Neama has extensive trial experience leading teams of attorneys against the largest companies in the world. He has successfully tried dozens of cases to jury verdict as lead trial counsel and has argued and won before state and federal appeals courts. Over the course of his career, Neama has handled thousands of civil cases, obtaining many seven and eight-figure settlements and judgments, and has helped his clients win more than $1.7 Billion. He has also put more than a thousand criminal defendants in prison.

Neama is licensed to practice law in California, Nevada, Arizona and Washington state. He sits on the UCLA Political Science Board of Advisors and lives with his wife, a lawyer for foster children, and teenage son and daughter. Follow Neama’s journey by reading his book, Harvard to Hashtag, all proceeds of which are donated to the largest nonprofit protecting the rights of children in foster care.



For more information about WCTL, visit:

West Coast Trial Lawyers

For more information about Neama Rahmani, visit:

Neama Rahmani

Media Contacts:

Brian Skoloff, NewsRoomPR

(801) 889-9075

Brian@newsroompr.com

Steve Berns, West Coast Trial Lawyers

(702) 583-5824 ext. 6080

steve@westcoasttriallawyers.com

SOURCE: West Coast Trial Lawyers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.