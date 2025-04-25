Jefferson Humanists Receive Grant to Observe Secular Week of Action, Help Denver Give Center’s Hygiene Drive

Grant from American Humanist Association allows Jefferson Humanists to increase support in third year of service project for Denver GIVE Center.

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jefferson Humanists , a chapter of the American Humanist Association (AHA), received a grant from AHA to observe the Secular Week of Action . The Secular Week of Action takes place from April 25 to May 4, assisting the Denver Give Center’s Hygiene Drive Center. During this week, secular groups nationwide are encouraged to engage in projects supporting their communities.Jefferson Humanists will use the grant to support the Denver Department of Health Spring Hygiene Drive. The Spring Drive ensures that low-income seniors and families receive supplies that will keep them healthy and happy. All donated items will go to the GIVE center, which serves over five hundred people monthly through referrals and hygiene items. All the items the GIVE center distributes come from donations.A GIVE Center recipient commented, “I am very grateful to have received these things. It is extremely difficult maintaining the hygiene standards I had before I became homeless, but getting these products today help me to take care of myself… Thank you. Being able to keep up with my hygiene is not only critical for my health, but you are helping me feel competent as I apply for jobs.” A single mother responded to receiving items, “Getting hygiene items means [a lot] to my family and … with this support, I can get back on my feet and my kids will smell good. I really appreciate the support, with being a single mother and not able to work right now, this is helping in a lot of ways.”Traci Bickell, Chair of the Humanist Helping Humanity Committee, commented, “We are pleased to be able to collect items for the Hygiene Drive. This is one of Jefferson Humanists' longest service projects. Our members are always generous in supporting this project with a rich supply of hygiene items. We know that there are people in need, and we are happy to share what we have, not just during this Secular Week of Action, but year-round in our many service projects.”Jefferson Humanists will collect hygiene items at its monthly meetings at 4pm on April 27 and May 25 at the Jefferson Unitarian Church, 14350 W. 32nd Ave, Golden, CO. If you prefer to donate money, financial donations to boost our grant from AHA can be made at https://tinyurl.com/JH-Donation Needed items are body wash, body wipes, bar soap, conditioner, shampoo, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, shaving cream, razors, lotion, deodorant, floss, dish soap, laundry soap, toilet paper, maxi pads, tampons, emergency, first-aid kits (Band-Aids, gauze, antiseptic).The Secular Week of Action celebrates the power of community and action. For ten days each year, encompassing the National Day of Reason on May 4th and the National Day of Prayer on the first Thursday of May, the secular movement rallies together to organize and join inclusive responses that address social problems and promote the welfare of humankind. SWoA puts our values of critical thinking, empathy, and responsibility to work to support each other, our environment, and our communities.The Mission of Jefferson Humanists is: To expand an ethical and life-affirming Humanist community devoted to science, reason, inclusion, and social responsibility. For more information on the Secular Week of Action, Jefferson Humanists, or the American Humanist Association, contact Programchair@jeffersonhumanists.org or www.JeffersonHumanists.org

