Rebuilding Together of South Alabama and Playworld to Celebrate New Community Playground in McIntosh

Ribbon cutting event will take place on National Rebuilding Day

MCINTOSH, Ala., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rebuilding Together of South Alabama (RTSOAL), a chapter of the national nonprofit organization that provides critical home repairs and revitalizes communities, and Playworld, a leading commercial playground equipment manufacturer, today announced plans for a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil a new community playground in McIntosh, Alabama. The Saturday, April 26, 10 a.m. celebration at 83 Olin Road coincides with National Rebuilding Day, Rebuilding Together’s nationwide day of service dedicated to revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives.

The play space now features Playworld equipment such as a Whirl-a-Round, multiple slides, activity panels that encourage sensory play and skills learning, and climbers like Wildwood, where children can imagine they are climbing the roots of a giant tree or hiding beneath the roots.

“It is with great pleasure that the Town of McIntosh partnered with Rebuilding Together and other sponsors to accomplish the purchase and installation of the new playground equipment for the citizens of McIntosh,” said Mayor Wilbert Dixon. “We appreciate the efforts of all sponsors and volunteers to make this project a reality.”

The ribbon cutting marks the culmination of months of planning, fundraising, and volunteer engagement. The project addressed a long-standing need in McIntosh, updating aging equipment to create a safer, more inviting space for local children and families to enjoy.

The support of several key sponsors helped make this play space a reality, including the Town of McIntosh, Olin Corporation, McIntosh Industrial Park, ALA-TOM RC&D, Tate & Lyle, Clarke Mobile Gas, the Parks and Recreation Board of Washington County, BASF, RTSOAL, and Playworld. Additional support was provided by SmartBank, PowerSouth, Superior Automotive, Love Your Community Youth Association, Johnson’s Sugar Shack, and Greer’s.

“We believe playgrounds are essential spaces that unite communities and foster growth and creativity,” said David Sheedy, vice president of global sales for Playworld. “We're proud to partner with Rebuilding Together of South Alabama to bring innovative, engaging play opportunities to McIntosh, creating lasting memories for local families.”

The ribbon cutting celebration will include remarks from local leaders, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to recognize the volunteers and sponsors who made the project possible. As part of Rebuilding Together’s National Rebuilding Day, the event highlights the power of collaboration to create lasting, positive change, starting with a safe place for kids to play.

“Rebuilding Together of South Alabama is honored to partner with the Town of McIntosh and our sponsors to revitalize the playground,” said Trista Stout-Walker, executive director, RTSOAL. “McIntosh's park is nestled in the heart of town and serves as the background for most of the community events. This upgrade will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

About Rebuilding Together of South Alabama

Rebuilding Together of South Alabama (RTSOAL) is an affiliate of Rebuilding Together, founded in August 2022. RTSOAL serves Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington counties in south Alabama. RTSOAL's mission is to repair homes, revitalize communities, and rebuild lives. RTSOAL works with volunteers to complete safety updates and accessibility modifications for local, low-income seniors, veterans, those living with disabilities, and single-parent households. Our goal is to restore safe and healthy housing that promotes aging in place. To learn more about RTSOAL visit our website at www.rebuildingtogethersa.org

About Playworld®

Playworld exists to unite communities through innovative and authentic play, creating equal play opportunities for all. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Playworld dedicates itself to craftsmanship, innovation and inclusive design, instilling optimism that unites communities on common ground - the playground. To learn more, visit Playworld.com .

Media Contact: Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for Playworld jleckstrom@rosecomm.com 215-681-0770

