Media Advisory: Lambent CEO Richard Scannell to Speak at University Facilities 2025

BOSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard Scannell, CEO at occupancy analytics software company Lambent , will be a featured speaker at University Facilities 2025 taking place April 28-29 at the Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel. Scannell will co-present with Sara Walsh, Executive Dean of Finance and Administration at the Brown University School of Public Health. Their session will highlight the university’s experience using advanced analytics and data modeling to gain a better understanding of space usage and how they used that data to optimize usage and deliver tangible financial, operational and user results.

As the future of higher education evolves, campus space utilization is becoming mission-critical. The University Facilities 2025 conference looks at how new academic facility planning and space management initiatives are being shaped by changing academic priorities and funding streams. The event provides capital project teams, project managers, facility managers, space planners, construction managers, architects, engineers, financial officers, capital planners, and university administrative staff with the data, metrics, and decision-making rationales they need for:

New space plans for better utilization and cost-efficient growth

Greater facility flexibility for shared and different uses

Capital project investments that attract faculty and students

Improved planning processes and tools

Scannell and Walsh will present their session twice at the event:

Session Details:

Space use visualization tools to overcome skepticism and bureaucracy

Dates/Times: Mon. April 28 2:20 - 3:15 p.m. Tues. April 29 8:35 - 9:30 a.m.

All the data in the world is useless if it can’t be turned into relevant insights and communicated clearly. This presentation illustrates the leveraging of sophisticated data modeling tools and the influence of academic partners to advance projects through the administrative approval process and overcome significant hurdles. Scannell and Walsh will illustrate how to harness data to demonstrate space utilization problems and opportunities in ways that build enthusiasm at every level through the approval process. They will examine tangible financial impacts, project story telling models, and the tailoring of communication strategies for productive ad-hoc meetings, budgeting, and IT department engagement.

Speakers: Sara Walsh

Executive Dean of Finance and Administration

Brown University School of Public Health Richard Scannell

CEO

Lambent

Walsh will also lead another session at the conference titled: Growth in a landlocked campus: Brown University's space utilization and repurposing solutions. In that session, she will profile Brown’s strategy to answer the call for more space amid rapid growth, while maintaining fiscal responsibility. Walsh will detail Brown’s multi-faceted model for campus expansion which reconciles academic priorities and financial constraints with community considerations. She’ll examine decisions on strategic property acquisition and development, the repurposing of existing structures, opportunities identified to improve space utilization, and balancing expansion with financial prudence by measuring capital expenditures. The session takes place Monday, April 28th, 10:25 - 10:50 a.m.

About Lambent

Lambent is an occupancy analytics software company helping corporate and higher ed campuses optimize space utilization, facilities operations and real estate investments. Its SaaS platform, Lambent Spaces , leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi and sensors to provide anonymous and predictive analytics to inform decisions related to utilization, workplace experiences, planning, scheduling, and maintenance. The software delivers actionable intelligence so facilities professionals and space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit https://lambentspaces.com/ .

