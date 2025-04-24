National Volunteer Week: MADD Canada Celebrates Volunteers Making Waves in the Fight Against Impaired Driving

OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada marks National Volunteer Week from April 27 to May 3, MADD Canada is proud to celebrate the outstanding contributions of its volunteers across the country. These dedicated individuals work to stop impaired driving and support victims and survivors of this devastating crime.

This year’s theme, “Volunteers Make Waves,” recognizes the powerful ripple effect MADD Canada volunteers create through their actions. From coast to coast, they work tirelessly to raise awareness, educate the public about the dangers of impaired driving, and advocate for safer roads. They host community events, sobriety checkpoints—sometimes in freezing temperatures—and offer comfort and support to grieving families.

“Our volunteers are the backbone of the organization and go above and beyond to keep our roads safer for everyone,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. We are so grateful for the passion and expertise they bring to our mission every day. “Their dedication and courage are making real and lasting change in communities across the country.”

In recognition of these significant efforts, MADD Canada recently awarded 50 King Charles III Coronation Medals to volunteers and staff who have made remarkable contributions to the mission, their communities, and to Canada. The Medal commemorates the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III as King of Canada and honours Canadians who have demonstrated outstanding service.

“We are proud of every Medal nominee,” said MADD Canada’s CEO, Steve Sullivan. “While we know there are many more who deserve a Medal, this recognition is one way we can say thank you to 50 extraordinary individuals—and their families—for their service, courage, and unwavering dedication to the fight against impaired driving.”

Every hour in Canada, an average of nine federal criminal charges and provincial short-term licence suspensions are laid for alcohol or drug-impaired driving. This staggering statistic reinforces the importance of the work MADD Canada volunteers do each day to raise awareness, support victims, and help stop impaired driving.

Earlier this year, MADD Canada hosted a virtual ceremony to recognize all the Medal nominees.

