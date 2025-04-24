Best Dental Implants in Seattle Done by Dr. Javadi

Dr. Javadi Successfully Places Dental Implants Using CT Guidance

​SEATTLE, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Seattle periodontist and dental implant surgeon Dr. Ellie Javadi of Orchid Periodontics & Dental Implants in Seattle is revolutionizing dental implant procedures by integrating advanced imaging technologies. By utilizing Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) and DTX digital planning software, Dr. Javadi captures detailed 3D images of patients' oral structures. This helps with precise planning and placement of dental implants, leading to minimally invasive procedures with improved outcomes and reduced recovery times.

At Orchid Periodontics, Dr. Javadi offers various implant options to suit individual needs:

Single-Tooth Implants: The perfect fix for a missing tooth—restoring both function and appearance effortlessly. Feels natural and looks great.

The perfect fix for a missing tooth—restoring both function and appearance effortlessly. Feels natural and looks great. Multiple-Tooth Implants: These implants give you a secure, lasting solution that looks and feels just right.

These implants give you a secure, lasting solution that looks and feels just right. Implant-Supported Dentures: For full-tooth restoration, more stable and durable.





Are implants cheaper than dentures?

While the upfront cost for implants can sometimes be higher, their durability and long-term value often make them a cost-effective choice over traditional dentures.

How long do dental implants last?

With proper care and maintenance, dental implants from top brands like Nobel Biocare and Straumann, used by Dr. Javadi, can last a lifetime—making them a smart long-term investment.

How much do dental implants cost in Seattle?

This cost largely depends on individual circumstances and treatment specifics. Dr. Javadi offers personalized consultations, utilizing advanced CBCT scans and DTX digital planning, to help patients explore their options and receive accurate, customized cost estimates.

What is the lifespan of dental implants?

Dental implants last an average of 10 to 30 years. Good oral hygiene habits may extend the life of your implant beyond the 30-year mark.

Considering dental implants? Schedule a consultation with Dr Javadi here or call 425 775 2002.

About Dr. Ellie Javadi and Orchid Periodontics & Dental Implants Seattle:

Dr. Ellie Javadi is a top-rated Seattle-based periodontist specializing in advanced periodontics and dental implant solutions. At Orchid Periodontics, Dr. Javadi prioritizes patient-focused care and employs advanced dental technology to deliver exceptional outcomes for each patient's unique needs.

Media Contact:

Orchid Periodontics & Dental Implants Seattle

Phone: 425-775-2002

Website: www.implants123.com

Email: reception@implants123.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.