ZBIO INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Zenas BioPharma, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBIO) securities pursuant and/or traceable to Zenas BioPharma’s registration statement issued in connection with Zenas BioPharma’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) held on or around September 13, 2024, and were damaged thereby, have until June 16, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Zenas BioPharma class action lawsuit. Captioned Buathongsri v. Zenas BioPharma, Inc., No. 25-cv-10988 (D. Mass.), the Zenas BioPharma class action lawsuit charges Zenas BioPharma as well as certain of Zenas BioPharma’s top executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of the IPO, with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Zenas BioPharma class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Zenas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies. According to the complaint, in its IPO, Zenas BioPharma sold over 13 million shares at $17.00 per share.

The Zenas BioPharma class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO’s offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that Zenas BioPharma materially overstated the amount of time that it would be able to fund its operations using existing cash and expected net proceeds from the IPO.

The Zenas BioPharma class action lawsuit further alleges that on November 12, 2024, Zenas BioPharma filed its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2024, disclosing that Zenas BioPharma could fund it operations for the following 12 months, not 24 months, as Zenas BioPharma had stated in the IPO’s registration statement. As of the close of trading on April 15, 2025, the closing price of Zenas BioPharma stock was $8.72, 48.7% below the IPO price, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Zenas BioPharma securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Zenas BioPharma class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Zenas BioPharma class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Zenas BioPharma class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Zenas BioPharma class action lawsuit.

