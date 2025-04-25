Home Genius Exteriors Appoints Andrew MacGillivray as Chief Installation and Services Officer to Support Expansion

Professional headshot of Andrew MacGillivray, newly appointed Chief Installation and Services Officer. The Home Genius Exteriors logo. Home Genius Exteriors is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor and one of the fastest-growing home improvement companies in the nation.

HYATTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Genius Exteriors, a rapidly growing leader in the home improvement industry, proudly announces the appointment of Andrew MacGillivray as its new Chief Installation and Services Officer. With an extensive background in scaling operations, integrating multi-division service platforms, and building award-winning teams, MacGillivray brings the strategic insight and people-first leadership Home Genius Exteriors prioritizes as it continues national expansion.

MacGillivray’s career includes senior leadership roles with some of the home services most recognizable brands, including overseeing nearly $1 billion in installation services at The Home Depot, and most recently supporting cross functional teams at Interior Logic Group, a Blackstone portfolio company. His track record of building consistency across fragmented systems, while preserving local excellence, positions him to guide Home Genius Exteriors through its next phase of growth.

“There’s an energy at Home Genius Exteriors that’s hard to find, people are aligned, motivated, and empowered to build something great,” said MacGillivray. “One of my many great leaders instilled in me that culture eats strategy for breakfast. You can have the best playbook in the world, but it’s the culture that drives performance. That’s what drew me to Home Genius, the culture here is real, and I’m excited to help scale it the right way as we grow.”

MacGillivray’s operational philosophy is deeply influenced by a concept he learned from a former leader and prominent mentor: MBWA, or management by walking around. Focused on clarity, cohesion, and staying connected to the field, it’s a principle he’s carried with him throughout his career. A strong believer in listening first and understanding the frontline experience, he’s committed to strengthening service operations by engaging directly with teams, identifying what’s working, and building repeatable processes that reflect the best of what Home Genius Exteriors already delivers.

“We’ve been fortunate to build an incredible operations team that has laid the foundation for our success,” said Jeff Gunhus, CEO of Home Genius Exteriors. “Bringing Andrew on board is a strategic investment in that strength, adding to the tremendous talent we already have in place. As we continue to plant new flags, Andrew’s experience will help us scale what’s working, elevate our systems, and ensure ‘The Home Genius Way’ remains consistent and impactful as we grow.”

As Home Genius Exteriors continues its rapid expansion, MacGillivray’s leadership will be key in preserving the company’s high standards, strengthening service operations across markets, and continuing to empower the teams in creating the fastest growing, most-respected home improvement company in America.



About Home Genius Exteriors

Home Genius Exteriors is on a mission to become the fastest-growing, most respected home improvement company in the nation. Headquartered in Hyattsville, Maryland, Home Genius Exteriors delivers world-class experiences in roofing, siding, windows, and gutter services, combining premium materials with expert craftsmanship. Home Genius Exteriors is always looking for passionate, driven individuals to join the expanding team. A commitment to excellence goes beyond the job site through Home Genius Cares, a philanthropic initiative, which empowers Home Genius Exteriors to give back and make a meaningful difference in the communities it serves. Learn more at www.homegeniusexteriors.com.

