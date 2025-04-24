Leading Global Brand Development & Licensing Company, United Trademark Group (UTG), Announces a strategic partnership and a $9 Million Strategic Investment in Xcel Brands

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB), an industry leading media and consumer products company specializing in building influencer-driven brands through live streaming and social commerce, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership and a $9 Million strategic investment from United Trademark Group (UTG), a global leader in brand development and licensing.

UTG specializes in mergers, acquisitions, brand strategy, and digital innovation; partnering with top-tier companies worldwide to maximize brand value and unlock new growth opportunities. They empower brands and merchants by providing the infrastructure and operational expertise—across design, manufacturing, distribution, and retail.

UTG believes in elevating brands beyond products, crafting immersive experiences that resonate with consumers. Leveraging emerging media, social platforms, and cutting-edge retail technology, UTG continuously redefines how brands connect with audiences. Whether through DTC, interactive campaigns, influencer collaborations, or experiential retail, they create dynamic, consumer-driven brand experiences.

“We are excited to work with Xcel Brands,” said Alex Wang, Co-Founder and Chairman of UTG. “By combining their expertise in social commerce and our shared vision and commitment to product and innovation, we look forward to building the next generation of great brands.”

"We are very excited to partner with UTG,” stated Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands. “There is tremendous synergy between our companies’ goals, missions, and visions for the future of the global consumer sector. With UTG’s global expertise and our shared commitment to innovation, brand building and leveraging pioneering new technologies, we see great opportunities on the horizon and look forward to unlocking new possibilities together.”

This collaboration reinforces Xcel’s commitment to transforming how consumers engage with the brands they love. Both UTG and Xcel Brands are rooted in a social-first, creator-driven approach—leveraging the power of digital communities, cultural relevance, and influencer partnerships to build brands that truly resonate with today’s consumer. Visit www.xcelbrands.com for more information.

Consensus, an investment bank focused on the consumer products sector (www.Consensusadvisors.com), advised UTG on this transaction.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder brands, as well as the Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley co-branded collaboration, and holds noncontrolling interests in the Isaac Mizrahi brand and Orme Live. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC. Xcel has recently announced the launch of new pet brand, Trust-Respect-Love by Cesar Millan and bakeware and cooking brand with Gemma Stafford. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone, growing social media presence of approximately 40 million followers across their brand profile and talent, and over 20,000 hours of livestream content production time and social commerce. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. www.xcelbrands.com

About UTG

United Trademark Group (UTG) is a global leader in consumer brands, headquartered in Shanghai, China, with offices in Toronto, Paris, and Milan. Leveraging world-class product development, expert supply chain capabilities, and an unrivaled retail distribution network in China, UTG has transformed multiple brands into household names across the region.

Currently managing a diverse portfolio of over 10 brands, UTG generates more than $1.5 billion in annual retail sales across 12 countries. Our offerings span a wide range of industries, including lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and more. Through a mix of owned and licensed brands, we develop innovative lifestyle and fashion products that resonate with consumers around the world.

UTG is committed to building brands that go beyond products, creating lifestyles that connect people to the activities and experiences they love.

