National Advertising Division Finds Certain Claims for VKTRY Performance Insoles Supported; Recommends Others be Discontinued

New York, NY, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its marketplace monitoring efforts, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that certain claims made by VKTRY for its VKTRY Performance Insoles were supported.

However, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended that VKTRY discontinue certain superiority and performance claims, as well as certain testimonials and the implied claim that VKTRY insoles provide instantaneous results.

NAD determined that the claims “Worn by pro and college athletes” and “Backed by 15 years of research & development” were supported.

NAD determined that the claim “Accepted by American Podiatric Medical Association” is supported but that the implied claim that APMA recommends the VKTRY insoles is not reasonably conveyed.

Jump Higher, Run Faster

NAD determined that one reasonable message conveyed by the claim “Jump Higher, Run Faster” in context is a comparison to all competing insoles (including foam insoles). In support of the claim, VKTRY relied on two studies on three competing insoles.

However, NAD found that this evidence does not support the claim because the studies did not assess jump height or running speed and it is unclear as to what percentage of the market these competing insoles comprise. Therefore, NAD recommended that the “Jump Higher, Run Faster” claim be discontinued.

Enhances support & stability to reduce the risk of injury

NAD determined that the several studies relied on by VKTRY in support of its “Enhances support & stability to reduce the risk of injury” claim were not sufficiently reliable or a good fit to support the claim. NAD also noted that the consumer testimonials relied on by VKTRY to support the challenged claims are not themselves competent and reliable scientific evidence.

For these reasons, NAD recommended that the “Enhances support & stability to reduce the risk of injury” claim be discontinued.

Higher Vertical Jumps; Faster Dashes; 41% Less Foot Injuries

NAD recommended that the claim “on average our athletes see: 1.6" Higher Vertical Jumps; .12 seconds faster 40-yard dashes; 41% less foot injuries” be discontinued because the studies relied on by VKTRY were not sufficiently reliable or a good fit to support the claim.

NAD also evaluated the sufficiency of the disclosure qualifying the challenged claim

and determined that VKTRY’s disclosure does not appear near the claim it is qualifying and is not readily noticeable. In addition, NAD found that the qualifying language in the disclosure contradicts the challenged claim because it states that results will vary. Therefore, NAD found that the disclosure does not adequately qualify the challenged claim.

Testimonials

NAD inquired as to whether certain testimonials, as well as the implied claim, conveyed the message that VKTRY insoles provide instantaneous results. NAD determined that the testimonials communicate two strong product benefits: instantaneous performance results (power, speed, increase in vertical) and complete pain relief as a result of product use. Since there was no evidence in the record to support these express and implied claims, NAD recommended that the testimonials and implied claim be discontinued.

Lastly, NAD noted VKTRY’s assurance to include material connection disclosures relating to athletes who are endorsing VKTRY products and have a material connection to VKTRY pursuant to FTC’s Endorsement Guides.

During the proceeding, VKTRY voluntarily agreed to permanently discontinue certain claims and testimonials. Therefore, NAD did not review these claims and testimonials on their merits and will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, VKTRY stated that although it disagrees with certain of NAD’s adverse findings, it “will comply with NAD’s decision [and] appreciates NAD’s efforts in self-regulation, and was pleased to participate in NAD’s advertising review process.”

