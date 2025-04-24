Beverage Packaging Market Size Set to Exceed USD 125.68 Bn by 2034

According to Towards FnB, the global beverage packaging market size is anticipated to reach approximately USD 271.80 billion by 2034 and is projected to grow from USD 173.71 billion in 2025. The industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% over the next decade.

Ottawa, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beverage packaging market size was reached at USD 165.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 271.80 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, a study published by Towards FnB a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the beverage packaging market is driven due to the increasing global consumption of ready-to-drink beverages, a rising preference for sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions, and progress in smart and functional packaging technology. Moreover, the growth of e-commerce and changing consumer preferences for convenience and visual appeal are also driving market growth across various beverage types.

Explore All the Details in Our Solutions – Download the Brochure Now: https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-brochure/5490

Beverage Packaging Market Overview:

The beverage packaging sector is witnessing significant growth, fueled by the rising global demand for packaged drinks across categories such as bottled water, soft drinks, juices, energy beverages, and alcoholic drinks. As consumer lifestyles shift toward convenience and on-the-go habits, there is a heightened demand for innovative, lightweight, and sustainable packaging solutions. This market includes a variety of materials such as plastic, glass, metal, and paperboard, each designed to maintain product quality and improve shelf appeal. Increasing environmental awareness has spurred the use of recyclable and biodegradable materials, influencing both packaging design and manufacturing practices.

Technological progress, including smart packaging, QR codes, and tamper-evident seals, is enhancing product security and consumer interaction. Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models is prompting brands to focus on durable and visually attractive packaging. As consumer demands and regulatory requirements evolve, the beverage packaging market is set for ongoing growth and continuous innovation worldwide.

Major Innovations in the Global Beverage Packaging Market

1. Eco-Friendly & Biodegradable Packaging

Plant-based bottles made from sugarcane, corn, or algae

made from sugarcane, corn, or algae Paper-based beverage cartons with minimal plastic layers

with minimal plastic layers Compostable pouches using biopolymers like PLA or PHA

using biopolymers like PLA or PHA Edible packaging films (for single-serve applications)

2. Lightweight & Reduced Material Use

Ultra-light PET bottles to reduce plastic usage and carbon footprint

to reduce plastic usage and carbon footprint Down-gauging of aluminum cans to save resources and improve recyclability

3. Smart & Connected Packaging

QR codes/NFC tags offering product traceability, origin details, and AR experiences

offering product traceability, origin details, and AR experiences Temperature-sensitive labels that change color when chilled

that change color when chilled Anti-counterfeit tech using digital watermarks and blockchain-based authentication



4. Reusable & Returnable Packaging Models

Loop programs encouraging refillable glass or PET bottles

encouraging refillable glass or PET bottles Deposit return schemes (DRS) integrated with smart logistics for sustainability

Recent Product Launches in Beverage Packaging Industry:

Company Product/Innovation Launch Date Key Features Tetra Pak Carton packaging with 5% certified recycled polymers April 1, 2025 First in India to integrate certified recycled polymers into packaging; produced at ISCC PLUS-certified factory in Chakan, Pune; aligns with Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules 2022 IIT Roorkee Kodo millet-based edible beverage cups February 2025 Developed using Kodo millet, guar gum, and hibiscus powder; biodegradable and compostable; aims to reduce plastic waste in the beverage industry Reliance Consumer Products Relaunched Campa Cola in the UAE with original packaging design February 2025 Aimed at Indian expatriates; includes Campa Cola, Lemon, Orange, and Sugar-Free Cola Zero; first venture into the global market Agthia Group Partnered with Reliance to distribute Campa Cola in the UAE February 2025 Distribution partnership to introduce Campa Cola to the UAE market

Beverage Packaging Market Key Highlights:

By region, Asia Pacific region dominated the beverage packaging market with the largest share of 34% in 2024.

By region, the North America region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% between 2025 and 2034.

By material, the plastic segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 35.0% in 2024.

By material, the metal segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the alcoholic beverage segment contributed the largest market share of 51.0% in 2024.

By application, the non-alcoholic beverages segment is predicted to grow at the remarkable CAGR during the forecast period.

By product, the bottle and jar segment registered the maximum market share in 2024.

By product, the carton segment is seen to grow at a notable rate during the predicted timeframe.

Major Key Trends in Beverage Packaging Market:

Sustainable Packaging Innovations: Rising environmental concerns are prompting producers to utilize eco-friendly packaging materials such as biodegradable plastics, recycled paperboard, and plant-based resins to minimize their environmental impact and fulfill sustainability goals.

Rising environmental concerns are prompting producers to utilize materials such as biodegradable plastics, recycled paperboard, and plant-based resins to minimize their environmental impact and fulfill sustainability goals. Smart and Interactive Packaging: Advances in technology are facilitating the incorporation of QR codes, NFC tags, and temperature indicators in packaging, which enhances consumer engagement, product traceability, and authenticity in both retail and online environments.

Advances in technology are facilitating the incorporation of QR codes, NFC tags, and temperature indicators in packaging, which enhances consumer engagement, product traceability, and authenticity in both retail and online environments. Rise of Lightweight and Portable Designs: There is a growing need for lightweight, resealable, and single-serve beverage packaging, particularly catering to on-the-go consumers, driven by hectic lifestyles and the increasing popularity of fitness, energy, and functional beverages.



Limitations & Challenges in Beverage Packaging Market:

Environmental Impact of Plastic Waste: Even with sustainability efforts, plastic continues to be a predominant material in beverage packaging, resulting in environmental issues and regulatory pressures due to its role in pollution and landfill accumulation.

Even with sustainability efforts, plastic continues to be a predominant material in beverage packaging, resulting in environmental issues and regulatory pressures due to its role in pollution and landfill accumulation. High Cost of Sustainable Alternatives: Eco-friendly packaging options, such as biodegradable plastics and aluminum, can often be substantially more costly, creating financial challenges for manufacturers, particularly in budget-sensitive markets and among small beverage companies.

Eco-friendly packaging options, such as biodegradable plastics and aluminum, can often be substantially more costly, creating financial challenges for manufacturers, particularly in budget-sensitive markets and among small beverage companies. Regulatory and Compliance Hurdles: Diverse global regulations concerning packaging materials, labeling, and recycling obligations complicate matters for multinational corporations, requiring ongoing adjustments and incurring higher costs to comply with local regulations.



Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Development of Beverage Packaging Platform: Market’s Largest Potential

The greatest opportunity within the beverage packaging market lies in the rising consumer demand for sustainable, innovative, and user-friendly packaging options. With a growing awareness of environmental issues, there is a significant shift toward recyclable, biodegradable, and reusable packaging solutions, which allows brands to set themselves apart with eco-conscious products. Additionally, the increasing popularity of functional beverages and health drinks generates demand for smart packaging that includes features like freshness indicators and tamper-evident seals. Emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, characterized by their burgeoning middle-class populations and increasing disposable incomes, offer considerable potential for market growth through localized, affordable, and innovative packaging suited to regional tastes.

Beverage Packaging Market Regional Analysis:

What to Expect from Asia Pacific Countries till 2034?

Asia Pacific dominated the beverage packaging market with the largest market share, fueled by a large population, swift urban development, and a rising demand for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Nations such as China, India, and Japan are experiencing increasing disposable incomes and evolving consumer lifestyles, which drive the higher consumption of packaged beverages.

Major Initiatives in Asian Countries:

South Korea's Recycled PET Approval: In 2023, South Korea approved the use of recycled PET plastic for new food and beverage containers, aiming to reduce plastic waste and increase recycling rates to 70% by 2030.

Nestlé's Paper Packaging Pilot in Australia: Nestlé launched a paper packaging trial for KitKat in Australia, exploring alternatives to plastic packaging in the Asia Pacific region.

3rd Asia Green Packaging Innovation Summit 2024: Held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, this summit focused on sustainable packaging solutions, featuring discussions on circular economy principles and plastic recycling.



Top Asia Pacific Countries for Beverage Packaging Production

China: China stands at the forefront due to its enormous beverage consumption, rapid urbanization, and sophisticated manufacturing capabilities. The rising demand for bottled water, soft drinks, and functional beverages stimulates innovation and growth in packaging.

China stands at the forefront due to its enormous beverage consumption, rapid urbanization, and sophisticated manufacturing capabilities. The rising demand for bottled water, soft drinks, and functional beverages stimulates innovation and growth in packaging. India: The flourishing middle class in India, combined with increasing health consciousness and a trend towards packaged and functional beverages, is driving remarkable growth. The growing trend towards sustainable packaging is also shaping local production and investments.

The flourishing middle class in India, combined with increasing health consciousness and a trend towards packaged and functional beverages, is driving remarkable growth. The growing trend towards sustainable packaging is also shaping local production and investments. Japan: Japan boasts a well-developed beverage industry, a strong focus on innovation, and a demand for convenient and eco-friendly packaging that propels market expansion. Cutting-edge technologies and premium packaging solutions are widely embraced across different product categories.



The growth of modern retail formats, the rising popularity of ready-to-drink options, and the growing trend towards sustainable and convenient packaging solutions further bolster the region's market position. Additionally, favorable government initiatives aimed at reducing plastic use and encouraging recyclable packaging are motivating manufacturers to invest in environmentally friendly packaging innovations throughout the region.

North America to Boom Rapidly: Innovation in the Market to Support the Growth

North America is the fastest growing market for the beverage packaging market with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by an increasing demand for innovative, sustainable, and premium packaging solutions. Consumers in the U.S. and Canada are increasingly favoring convenient, portable, and environmentally friendly beverage formats, leading to a rise in the use of recyclable and biodegradable materials.

Major Factors for the Market’s Expansion in North America:

The rising awareness of environmental issues among North American consumers is prompting brands to adopt recyclable, biodegradable, and reusable packaging options, which drives innovation in eco-friendly materials and sustainable manufacturing methods.

The surging demand for health-oriented, premium, and functional drinks is encouraging manufacturers to utilize high-quality, visually attractive packaging that enhances shelf visibility and resonates with consumer wellness and lifestyle choices.

The boom in online beverage sales is creating a necessity for packaging that guarantees product safety, tamper-resistance, and brand attractiveness, supporting the demand for durable and digitally engaging packaging formats.



The growing interest in functional drinks, energy beverages, and flavored water is also driving packaging requirements tailored to specific branding and shelf-life considerations. Furthermore, the region's robust e-commerce landscape and digital retail evolution are prompting brands to invest in durable and appealing packaging. Regulatory focus on sustainable practices is further shaping market expansion.

Book a Meeting with Towards FnB and Boost Your Food and Beverage Business: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Beverage Packaging Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 CAGR 5.1 % Market Size in 2024 USD 165.28 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 173.71 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 271.80 Billion Dominated Region Asia-Pacific

Beverage Packaging Market Segment Analysis

Material Analysis

The plastic segment dominated the market with the largest market share due to its lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, and design versatility. It is extensively used for bottled water, soft drinks, and dairy products, providing excellent durability and product visibility. Despite rising concerns regarding sustainability, plastic remains highly sought after because of its convenience and adaptability, especially with ongoing advancements in recyclable and bio-based plastic packaging to align with environmental regulations and consumer demands.

The metal segment is the fastest growing segment with a notable CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its high recyclability, extended shelf life, and premium appeal. Beverages such as energy drinks, craft beers, and sparkling waters are increasingly utilizing metal formats to improve freshness and differentiate their brands. The push for sustainable materials and the rising consumer preference for eco-friendly options are accelerating the use of metal packaging, particularly in North America and Europe, where recycling infrastructures are well developed.

Product Analysis

The bottles and jars segment dominated the market with the largest market share due to their convenience, reusability, and visibility of the product. Glass and PET bottles are widely employed for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, providing protection and visual appeal. Their versatility across various beverage categories, along with ongoing advancements in lightweight designs and recyclability, solidifies bottles and jars as the preferred choice for both manufacturers and consumers, thereby reinforcing their market leadership.

The cartons segment is the fastest growing segment with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. They are becoming increasingly popular, especially for juices, dairy drinks, and plant-based beverages, because of their lightweight, environmentally friendly characteristics, and convenience of storage. Consumers are increasingly attracted to cartons due to their practicality and reduced environmental impact. Innovations in aseptic technology and recyclable materials are making cartons an attractive packaging option, particularly in areas with stringent sustainability regulations and growing demands for functional, health-oriented, and organic beverages.

Application Analysis

The alcoholic beverage segment dominated the market with the largest market share, as they benefited from high global consumption of beer, wine, and spirits. The role of packaging is crucial for product preservation, branding, and shelf presence. Glass bottles and aluminum cans are especially favored for preserving flavor quality and enhancing premium branding. Seasonal demand increases, rising product innovation, and the expansion of the craft beverage sector continue to strengthen the dominance of this segment in both developed and developing markets.

The non-alcoholic beverage segment is the fastest growing segment with a notable CAGR during the forecast period, driven by health-conscious consumers and the rise of on-the-go consumption. A demand for sustainable and lightweight packaging options is fueling innovation in this area. Brands are increasingly adopting eco-friendly materials and resealable packaging to attract millennial and Gen Z consumers. Additionally, the trend towards natural and organic beverages is further driving the growth of this segment.

Browse More Related Reports:

The global beverage flavors market size is set for steady growth, projected to increase from USD 17.53 billion in 2025 to USD 26.05 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is set for steady growth, projected to increase from USD 17.53 billion in 2025 to USD 26.05 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global carbonated beverages market size is expected to register at a CAGR of 6.50%, growing from USD 654.98 million in 2025 to USD 1,154.44 million by 2034 during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is expected to register at a CAGR of 6.50%, growing from USD 654.98 million in 2025 to USD 1,154.44 million by 2034 during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global non-alcoholic market size is anticipated to grow from USD 1,406 billion in 2025 to USD 2,696 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Beverage Packaging Market Top Companies

Ball Corporation

Tetra Pak

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Ardagh Group S.A.

Owens-Illinois, Inc

Gerresheimer AG

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd

Amcor plc

Saverglass SAS

Vidrala S.A.

Stoelzle Glass Group

Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.

Verallia

Nampak Ltd

Silgan Containers LLC

Berry Global Group, Inc.

CPMC Holdings Ltd

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

Can-Pack SA



Recent Breakthroughs in Global Beverage Packaging Market:

In March 2023, Hinojosa Packaging Group, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, introduced a new line of primary packaging for the prepared foods and beverages market. This packaging is claimed to be entirely recyclable and primarily designed for both hot and cold drinks.

In October 2023, CPMC Holdings Limited revealed its intentions to construct a new beverage can manufacturing plant in Hungary. This project is part of a collaboration with ORG to create Europe’s second China-owned beverage can facility. The new plant will specialize in two-piece beverage cans, representing a notable advancement in the beverage can market.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Other Materials

By Product

Can

Bottle & Jar

Pouch

Carton

Other Products



By Application

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5490

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-food-and-beverages

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.