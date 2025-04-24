Health and Wellness Market Size to Achieve USD 1,086.21 Bn by 2034| Statifacts

According to Statifacts, the global health and wellness market size stood at USD 531.95 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to exceed USD 1,086.21 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2034.

Ottawa, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global health and wellness market size to record USD 571.31 billion in 2025 and is predicted to be worth around USD 1,086.21 billion by 2034. With a CAGR of 7.4% between 2025 and 2034. A study published by Statifacts a sister firm of Precedence Research. The health and wellness market growth is driven by a shift toward natural and organic products, a rising focus on mental health, a rising prevalence of chronic disorders, growing disposable income, and rising awareness of preventive healthcare.

Health and wellness importance include physical vitality, emotional balance, and mental health, all of which are important for leading a fulfilling life. By prioritizing good health, we improve longevity and quality of life, and also improve resilience to illness and the ability to cope with daily challenges.

The health and wellness market refers to the ability to allow people to increase control over their health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), health is a complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. Wellness is the quality or state of being in good health, especially as an actively sought goal. Lifestyle that promotes wellness.

Health and wellness advancements are the transformative solutions in healthcare and fitness. Health and wellness advancements include mindfulness technology, remote patient monitoring, smart air conditioners, self-care subscription services, speech generating devices, brain computer interfaces, remote monitoring systems for autistic children, environmental sensors, and medication management tools. According to a report published in March 2025, the health of people worldwide was transformed by the Patanjali Ayurveda with the help of modern science. To combine Ayurveda and yoga with modern scientific methods, Swami Ramdeo and Aacharya Balkrishna started Patanjali in 2006. This means testing ancient Indian medical practices through scientific research and lab testing to make them trustworthy worldwide.

Health and Wellness Market Key Highlights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with the largest market share of 36.6 in 2024.

North America is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, the products segment the impulse turbine segment has held the major revenue share of 54.3% in 2024.

By type, the services segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

By product, the vitamins & dietary supplements segment is estimated to hold the highest market in 2024.

By product, the sports nutrition segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market from 2025 to 2034.

By service, the fitness centers, equipment, and programs segment is recorded more than 30.92% of revenue share in 2024.

By service, the sleep and mental wellness will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034.

Major Key Trends in the Health and Wellness Market:

Increased awareness of mental health: The importance of increased awareness of mental health includes that it can allow people to recognize those in their lives who may be dealing with depression, anxiety, or other conditions that affect their mental health.

Increased demand for sustainable wellness products: Various sustainable wellness products avoid harmful chemicals such as synthetic fragrances, parabens, and phthalates that can disrupt hormones or cause skin irritations.

Various sustainable wellness products avoid harmful chemicals such as synthetic fragrances, parabens, and phthalates that can disrupt hormones or cause skin irritations. Evolution of the fitness industry: It is a big opportunity, in the evolution of the fitness sector, with new technology focused on wellbeing and fitness. The pandemic encouraged peoples The pandemic encouraged people to get active through digital technology like apps and virtual content, helping people to keep moving when the usual options were closed.



Limitations & Challenges in the Health Wellness Market:

Changing consumer preferences: Changing consumer preferences can lead to a shift in the demand curve, either an increase in demand or a decrease in demand.

Privacy concerns: These concerns arise from the various flows of data across the healthcare system between and among providers, secondary users, and payers, with or without patients' knowledge.

These concerns arise from the various flows of data across the healthcare system between and among providers, secondary users, and payers, with or without patients’ knowledge. Competition in the wellness industry: Competition in the wellness industry may lead to fear of failure, dishonesty, unfairness, stress, and pressure.



Development of Health and Wellness Platforms: Market’s Largest Potential

The wellness platform provides or helps to assess an individual’s health, and offers healthcare advice or makes recommendations after it calculates an individual’s health score. Such initiatives will help to reduce healthcare costs and risks, boost productivity, and increase satisfaction. The health and wellness platform evaluates a wellness score through the risk assessment using data from mobile apps and wearable devices.

In October 2024, to launch the country’s first integrated health and wellness platform within the metaverse, BharatBox, a metaverse venture focused on India, in collaboration with The Sandbox and Brinc, has teamed up with GOQii, a health and wellness platform.



Regional Analysis:



What Expect from Asian Countries till 2034?

Asia Pacific dominated the global health and wellness market in 2024. Suitable government policies, rapid industrialization, and urbanization are driving the growth of the market. China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the market growth.

Top Asian Countries for Health and Wellness Treatment

India: In October 2024, India’s first digital health clinic, sehatUP, was launched by Health-tech to deliver personalized, integrated treatment plans. It also offers a clinically approved range of affordable natural supplements and medicines. The platform aims to make healthcare more accessible and comprehensive.

China: In July 2024, to launch MAX Health Shop, an all-around health and wellness platform offering over 2000 health checkups and products, ESDlife and FWD Hong Kong join forces. The platform connects consumers with over 2000 health checkup options, products from more than 100 healthcare brands, and a network of over 70 medical partners.

North America Booms Rapidly: Technological Advancement to Support Growth

North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness, growing demand for healthy products, increased health consciousness, and increased disposable income of consumers are driving the growth of the health and wellness market.

Major Factors for the Market’s Expansion in North America

In October 2024, the 4-H HealthCorps pilot program this summer, which placed six AmeriCorps members in counties across Michigan to address the mental, social, and emotional well-being of youth, was launched by Michigan State University Extension, in collaboration with the Michigan Community Service Commission.

In January 2025, a new wellness program centered on four wellness pillars, combined with nutritional supplements that support gut health and more, was launched by an entrepreneur-led health and well-being company, Amway.

Health and Wellness Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 571.31 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 1,086.21 Billion Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.4% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Type, By Product, By Service, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Type Insights

The products segment enjoyed a prominent position in the health and wellness market in 2024. These products fill nutritional gaps and treat specific health concerns by providing critical nutrients that may be absent in regular diets. Supplements may include amino acids, herbs, minerals, vitamins, and other dietary components to supplement daily nutrition and improve general well-being.

The services segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. The benefits of health and wellness services include life coaching, vaccination, health maintenance access, diagnostic screenings, and fitness incentives.

Product Insights

The vitamins & dietary supplements segment captured a significant portion of the health and wellness market in 2024. Dietary supplements like minerals, herbs, and vitamins can help provide nutrients and enhance our overall health. Vitamins and dietary supplements are essential for bodily functions like helping wound healing, fighting infection, making our bones strong, and regulating hormones.

The sports nutrition segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Proper nutrition is necessary for increasing the performance of athletes. Carbohydrates replenish glycogen stores and improve endurance, fats provide sustained energy, and protein supports muscle repair.

Service Insights

The fitness centers, equipment, and programs segment underwent notable growth in the health and wellness market during 2024. Health-related fitness is associated with disease prevention and functional health. Wellness centers help to prevent cognitive decline, promote sleep, develop mental health, relieve stress, and improve overall health. Gym equipment for physical health can help to avoid health issues, increase strength and power, and promote weight loss.

The Sleep and mental wellness will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. Sleep helps our brain work properly. At the time of sleeping, our brain is getting ready for the next day. It is forming new pathways to help you learn and remember information. The health benefits of sleep include reducing stress, improving health, and staying at a healthy weight.

Health and Wellness Market Companies:

Amway Corp.

Bayer AG

Danone

David Lloyd Leisure Ltd.

Fitness First

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Holland & Barrett Retail Limited

L'Oréal SA

Nestlé SA

Procter & Gamble

Unilever Plc

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global In Vitro Fertilization Market:

In December 2024, a significant expansion of the e-commerce development program in China, having received vendor approval from JD.com, the world’s second-largest e-commerce market, and the largest self-operated e-commerce retailer in China, for the listing and sales of OPKO Health Europe-branded health & wellness and veterinary care products was announced by a global e-commerce provider, NextPlat Corp.

In January 2025, the ‘Nutrition Matters’ series on health and wellness was launched by Herbalife. Herbalife collaborated with NDTV to launch a new initiative focused on the essential role of nutrition in daily life, the ‘Nutrition Matters’ campaign.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Products

Services

By Product

Weight Loss Products

Healthy Diet

Sports Nutrition

Vitamin and Dietary Supplements

By Service

Nutrition Services

Healthy Food Delivery

Sleep and Mental Wellness

Fitness, Centres, Equipment and Programs

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



