Reba T. Simmons Elected as Chairwoman of the INROADS National Board of Directors

SVP and Talent Performance Coaching Director at The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Takes the Helm of the National Board of Directors

ATLANTA, GA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INROADS proudly announces the election of Reba T. Simmons as chairwoman of its National Board of Directors. INROADS is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to developing the leadership of talented youth through career readiness training, mentorship, and real-world learning experiences.

A long-serving advocate and dedicated member of the INROADS community, Simmons first joined the National Board of Directors in 2017. She has held several key leadership roles, including vice chair of the Board, chair of the Risk and Audit Committee, co-chair of the Strategic Planning Ad Hoc Committee, and member of both the Executive and Nominating Committees.

Simmons currently serves as senior vice president and Talent Performance Coaching director at The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., where she leads the strategy and operations of the Talent Performance Coaching organization. With over 25 years of experience in human resources, Simmons has held executive leadership roles across industries including healthcare, finance, and education. Her impressive track record includes serving as Interim CHRO during PNC’s acquisition of BBVA USA and as executive vice president, executive director of Talent & Culture Business Partners and Talent Acquisition at BBVA USA.

Prior to her corporate leadership roles, Simmons served as chief human resources officer and chief of staff at INROADS, where she advanced organizational effectiveness and developed strategies to support the mission, vision, and growth of the organization. Her return as board president signifies a full-circle moment and a continued commitment to shaping the future of INROADS.

“Reba brings an extraordinary blend of strategic insight, professional excellence, and deep personal passion for the mission of INROADS,” said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO of INROADS. “Her leadership will be instrumental as we expand our impact and continue creating life-changing career pathways for high-potential students nationwide.”

“I am deeply honored to step into this role and build on the powerful legacy of INROADS. My vision is to expand our reach, deepen our partnerships, and create even more opportunities for talented students to rise, lead, and thrive,” said Simmons. “We are not only preparing the next generation of leaders—we are fostering economic mobility, generational wealth, and a more prosperous future for the students we serve.”



Simmons holds a Master of Arts from Birmingham Southern College and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She also earned a Certificate in Global Leadership in Healthcare from the University of Michigan and a Diploma in Executive Coaching. A strong advocate for education, she also serves on the Board of Directors for the Birmingham Education Foundation.

INROADS’ mission is to deliver innovative leadership development programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate talent throughout their careers. Since its founding, INROADS has been at the forefront of building pathways to career opportunities for high-potential students, preparing them to advance and thrive in their careers through career readiness programs, real-world learning experiences, and a life-long support system.

Under Simmons’ leadership, INROADS will continue its momentum, equipping talented students with the skills, tools, and network needed for long-term success.

Since its founding in 1970, INROADS has been at the forefront of building pathways to career opportunities for high-potential students, preparing them to advance and thrive in their careers. As one of the nation’s leading nonprofits dedicated to leadership development, INROADS equips high school and college students with the skills, tools, and network needed for long-term success through robust career readiness programs, real-world learning experiences, and a life-long support system. INROADS has prepared more than 174,000 leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 40,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube: @INROADSInc.

