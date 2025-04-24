Want to avoid surprises at tax time next year? Try using DOR’s ‘Withholding Calculator’ to complete a paycheck checkup

With Tax Day in the rearview mirror, now is a good time for Oregon taxpayers to think about doing a paycheck checkup to make sure they are having the right amount of money withheld from each paycheck.

“If you received a large refund from the state and think that money could be put to better use in your monthly budget, or if you had to scrape money together to pay taxes due, then you might want to consider using our Withholding Calculator,” said Megan Denison, administrator of the Oregon Department of Revenue’s Personal Tax and Compliance Division.

A new Department of Revenue video explains how to use the calculator and what information taxpayers will need to complete their paycheck checkup. Taxpayers can be assured that the calculator doesn’t collect personal information—they won’t even be asked to enter their name—and the wage and deductions information taxpayers enter isn’t kept and stored by the department.

“Using the Withholding Calculator can help taxpayers have more of their hard earned money to pay their bills each month and it can help prevent the unwelcome surprise of a big state income tax bill next year,” Denison said.

The IRS also provides a free online tool that helps workers, independent contractors and retirees determine if they are having the right amount of federal income tax withheld from their paychecks.



To get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make payments, visit our website or email questions.dor@dor.oregon.gov.

You can also call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), we accept all relay calls.

