SkyAI presale raises $50 million in 36 hours, setting record on BNB Chain

Massive interest in new data infrastructure project signals renewed market enthusiasm

HONG KONG, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNB Chain — SkyAI, a Web3 data infrastructure platform, has raised approximately $50 million in its presale conducted via Four.meme, drawing participation from 112,306 unique addresses in just 36 hours. The presale, launched on April 17, marked the first-ever presale on BNB Chain and was oversubscribed by 167 times, making it the largest presale not only in the history of BNB Chain but across all blockchain networks to date.

SkyAI aims to provide foundational infrastructure for large language model (LLM) applications by extending the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to connect blockchain data. The protocol is compatible with existing MCP clients and introduces specialized clients for enhanced data functionality.

Currently aggregating over 10 billion rows of data from BNB Chain and Solana, SkyAI plans to integrate Ethereum and Base through MCP data servers. In addition, the project has introduced the concept of “data liquidity” and intends to launch an MCP marketplace, building toward a decentralized, on-chain data economy.

SkyAI has pledged that 100% of its token supply will be allocated to supporters and participants, with zero token retention by the team, underlining its community-first approach. The project encourages all token holders to contribute to the development of the SkyAI MCP OS and its broader ecosystem.

During the presale period, SkyAI’s social media traction surged, with its official X (formerly Twitter) account gaining over 10,000 new followers. Tweets averaged 30,000 views, peaking at 125,000 views, demonstrating significant public interest and engagement.

The successful launch also had ripple effects for the hosting platform, Four.meme, which has emerged as one of the most prominent protocols on BNB Chain. At times, it even surpassed Pump.fun in daily revenue. In response to the presale’s overwhelming success, Four.meme has updated its token launch model to better support future projects.

SkyAI’s performance is already reshaping investor behavior, with many now closely monitoring upcoming launches on BNB Chain. The momentum may be signaling a potential bull run for BSC—a trend market observers will be watching with keen interest.

Contact:

Mason Xu

Mason@skyai.pro

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by SkyAI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.



Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c3f7682-d08b-45bb-a63e-68f164860815

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c10e0083-1d8f-4038-ba74-be4922f3c79e

SkyAI SkyAI SkyAI SkyAI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.