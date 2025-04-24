Dutch Blockchain Week 2025: A Global Gathering In The Heart Of The Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dutch Blockchain Week returns for its sixth edition this May, bringing together Tier 1 exchanges, leading Web3 projects, global institutions, and policymakers from across the globe. Taking place from May 19 to 25, the week is packed with side events for every type of enthusiast in the space. The centerpiece is a two-day summit (May 21–22) featuring speakers from around the globe, breakout sessions, and panel discussions exploring the latest and most exciting trends in blockchain, crypto, and Web3. From a triple-A summit to the industry’s biggest names, Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 is shaping up to be a must-attend Web3 event that should be on every Web3 leader’s calendar.





General Admission (Summit Ticket) – €99 Includes access to the two-day Dutch Blockchain Summit (May 21–22)

VIP Ticket – €595 Includes VIP lounge access, premium networking events, and fast-track registration

Student Ticket – €25 For students with valid ID looking to learn, connect, and explore the world of Web3

Partnering With Top Global Names

This year’s Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 features a global network of partners, showcasing some of the most recognized names in blockchain and crypto. At the forefront is Bitvavo, Europe’s largest exchange, serving as the Main Partner.

This year’s Platinum partners—Bybit (powered by SATOS), Toobit, MEXC, WOW.ai, Kraken, OKX, and Coinbase—represent some of the most influential players in the global blockchain ecosystem. These partners will drive the week’s workshops, panels, and networking opportunities.

Further supporting DBW25 are Gold partners—Worldpay, VanEck, Mastercard, Politie, Coinmerce, MonFlo, BCNL Foundation, AIX21, Blockrise, D-Drops, TalklikeTed, KYWI, Fireblocks, Talos, ICONOMI , and Deloitte— bringing a range of expertise.

Together, these partners will be creating a week-long program that reflects the full spectrum of the industry—helping to make Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 one of the most comprehensive and globally uniting web3 events this year.

Speakers With True Value

This year’s Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 brings together a world-class lineup of speakers. With an emphasis on value and cross-sector collaboration. The program is designed to break out of the ecosystem bubble—inviting not only industry leaders, but also voices from regulation, security, finance, and beyond.

Confirmed speakers include:

Meyade Curfs – Bybit (powered by SATOS)

– Bybit (powered by SATOS) Joachim Schwerin – European Commission

– European Commission Eric Faber – De Nederlandsche Bank

– De Nederlandsche Bank Caine Knight – Tether

– Tether Sjuul Follings – AltCryptoGems

– AltCryptoGems Michael van de Poppe – MN Capital

– MN Capital Peter Curk – ICONOMI

– ICONOMI Stephan Lutz - Bitmex

- Bitmex Max Rabinovitch - Chiliz

- Chiliz Martin Masser - TON

- TON Mark Jennings - Gemini Exchange



Any many many more.. Take a look at the full roster of speakers here.

The Centre Piece Of DBW25 - The Dutch Blockchain Summit

At the core of Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 is the two-day Dutch Blockchain Summit, happening on May 21–22 at De Meervaart in Amsterdam. The Summit offers a full-scale experience.

Here’s what to expect:

Keynotes from global industry leaders

from global industry leaders Speaker sessions , roundtables , and fireside chats on the most pressing topics in the space

, , and on the most pressing topics in the space Workshops for hands-on learning

for hands-on learning Startup pitches from emerging founders and innovators

from emerging founders and innovators Exhibitor booths showcasing cutting-edge products and services

showcasing cutting-edge products and services Curated networking opportunities throughout both days

opportunities throughout both days Drinks and food included, with space to relax and connect



Block & Order Hackathon – An Industry First

Taking place during the Dutch Blockchain Summit, the Block & Order Hackathon is the first of its kind—focused entirely on AI-driven compliance and fraud prevention. This hackathon challenges participants to build solutions that detect non-compliant transactions, flag high-risk activity, automate reporting, and combat financial crime. It’s a unique opportunity to showcase how blockchain and AI can work together to build safer, more transparent systems—and shift the narrative around blockchain from risk to responsibility.

Organized in collaboration with:

Blockchain For Good Alliance

University of Amsterdam

International Blockchain Olympiad (IBCOL)



Supported by:

Politie

Deloitte

Quant

Amsterdam AI

Hogeschool Utrecht

Hogeschool van Amsterdam

Tech Pros

MonFlo

Techspire



Want to get involved?

Whether you're a developer, designer, data scientist, legal expert, or business strategist—there's a place for you. Apply now to join a team, or reach out to explore partnership opportunities.

Side Events & Activities for Everyone

Beyond the main summit, Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 offers a schedule of side events and community activities happening throughout the week—catering to every type of Web3 enthusiast. Whether you're here to network, learn, or just have fun, there’s something for you.

Highlights include:

Padel Meetup by Plaza Padel – mix sport and networking

– mix sport and networking Careers in Digital Assets & AI by AIX21 – explore job opportunities in emerging tech

– explore job opportunities in emerging tech Battle of the Narratives by Bybit (powered by SATOS) – exclusive networking opportunity with experts from all sides of the ecosystem

– exclusive networking opportunity with experts from all sides of the ecosystem DBW25 Treasure Hunt – complete IRL quests across Amsterdam and win prizes

Many more side events will be announced soon, hosted by DBW25 partners and community leaders throughout the city. For a full overview of DBW side events see here.

Want to host or join an event?

The Dutch Blockchain Week is open to community participation—get in touch to co-host an activity or sign up to take part.

Media Contact: Name: Rudolf van Ee Email: Rudolf@dutchblockchainweek.com

