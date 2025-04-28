StrucSure Home Warranty Expands into Florida with Two Key Sales Hires to Support Rapid Growth

StrucSure expands to Florida with the hire of two experienced sales pros, bringing trusted warranty solutions to builders across the Sunshine State.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StrucSure Home Warranty, a leading provider of home warranty solutions nationwide, is proud to announce its expansion into the Florida market with the hiring of two seasoned professionals: Greg Mancini and Thomas Mamone. With their combined expertise in real estate, construction, and customer service, these new team members will play a pivotal role in introducing StrucSure’s trusted warranty programs to Florida homebuilders and contractors.Greg Mancini brings more than 20 years of experience in real estate sales and client relations across the state of Florida. A top producer and strategic thinker, Mancini has managed large property portfolios and worked with corporate clients across Florida. His deep market knowledge and sales acumen will be instrumental in developing new builder relationships throughout the region.Thomas Mamone joins StrucSure with over a decade of experience in warranty and customer service management for top homebuilders in Florida. Known for his exceptional communication skills and dedication to customer satisfaction, Mamone has overseen warranty programs across multiple communities and consistently received high customer satisfaction ratings. His operational insight and service-driven mindset align perfectly with StrucSure’s commitment to builder and homeowner confidence.Driving Value in Florida with Proven Warranty SolutionsAs StrucSure expands into Florida, the company aims to deliver comprehensive protection and peace of mind to builders and homeowners alike. In addition to its signature 1-2-10 warranty program, StrucSure is actively promoting several specialized offerings to meet Florida’s unique construction demands: 10-Year Structural Swimming Pool Warranty – StrucSure’s 10-Year Structural Swimming Pool Warranty helps protect builders and contractors from Florida’s unique challenges by covering structural defects in in-ground pools. This industry-first program provides peace of mind, enhances builder credibility, and offers a powerful differentiator in Florida’s highly competitive housing market. Build-to-Rent Warranty Solutions – Tailored to meet the needs of BTR developers, this flexible program includes coverage for both horizontal and vertical construction. Builder’s Risk Insurance – StrucSure also offers cost-effective builder’s risk coverage for builders seeking added security during the construction phase. Learn more »Positioning for Growth and Connection“Florida is one of the most dynamic homebuilding markets in the country,” said Richard Poling, President of StrucSure Home Warranty. “We’re thrilled to welcome Greg and Thomas to our growing sales team and confident in their ability to help us deliver our signature service and protection to Florida builders. Their experience and dedication reflect the values that define StrucSure: trust, transparency, and a commitment to excellence.”The Florida expansion comes as StrucSure increases its presence at major industry events in 2025. Upcoming spring and summer events include:• Home Builders Association of Georgia (HBAG) EventsMay 12–14, 2025 | Destin, Florida• Southeast Building Conference 2025July 24–25, 2025 | Kissimmee, FL• Sunbelt Builders Show™ 2025 (Presenting Sponsor)July 29–30, 2025 | Grapevine, TX• Local HBA Events across the SoutheastStrucSure Home Warranty is proud to be part of these events and looks forward to engaging with industry professionals to share insights, foster relationships, and contribute to the advancement of the building community.About StrucSure Home WarrantySince 1997, StrucSure Home Warranty has protected more than 1 million homes nationwide with innovative risk management and warranty solutions. Builders choose StrucSure for its flexible programs, fast and fair claims process, and personalized customer service. As an alternative to one-size-fits-all providers, StrucSure delivers the same stability and protection with a partner-first approach.

