Medical Injection Molding Market Size to Hit USD 10.80 Billion by 2031, Driven by a 5.3% CAGR - The Insight Partners

The global medical injection molding market growth is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality, cost-effective, and precision-engineered medical devices, including syringes, diagnostic equipment, and surgical instruments. Advancements in biodegradable and biocompatible polymers, along with the trend toward miniaturization of medical devices, further enhance the adoption of injection molding technologies.

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The medical injection molding market value is expected to reach US$ 10.80 billion by 2031 from US$ 7.52 billion in 2024; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% during 2025–2031. The medical injection molding market growth is attributed to the surging government funding for medical injection molding and increasing prevalence of newborn disorders. Moreover, the rising burden of congenital diseases is likely to fuel the market expansion in the coming years.

2. Growing Demand for Medical Devices:

The rising demand for medical devices fuels the medical injection molding market. As the demand for healthcare is rising, the need for top-notch medical tools such as needles, surgery gear, and testing equipment is growing. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2030, one out of every six people worldwide will be 60 or older. At that time, the portion of the people aged 60 years old and above will increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. By 2050, the global count of individuals 60 and older will reach 2.1 billion, doubling in size.

The growth is due to the shift toward throw-away medical items. With more attention on keeping germs at bay, loads of disposable things such as needles, IV kits, and test packs using injection molding. This method lets us make tons of these items while keeping them all the same and germ-free.

New molding tech allows us to make complex and tiny devices. Micro-injection molding is used to create parts for medical gadgets such as tiny tubes and drug delivery systems where being exact and reliable matters. This growing field drives up the need to make medical devices in large numbers and with great accuracy through advanced injection molding methods.

3. Technological Advancements in Injection Molding:



Key players such as Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson use the latest technologies, such as multi-material injection molding to make complex devices that work better. Johnson & Johnson's surgical tools often have both soft and hard parts made using over-molding and multi-material molding, which gives the tools both toughness and flexibility.

Micro-injection molding has caused a revolution in tiny medical parts are being made. For instance, Smiths Medical uses this tech to make small exact parts for catheters and implants. These tiny pieces, made with high accuracy, are key in micro-catheters and systems that deliver drugs where being exact is crucial.

Companies use hot runner systems to cut down on wasted material and production time. For instance, LUXMATE, a hot runner technology used by Mold-Masters.

These advancements enable companies to meet the growing demand for high-quality, cost-effective medical devices, from diagnostic equipment to surgical tools, improving both product performance and production efficiency in the medical device sector.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.







Market Segmentation

Based on material, the medical injection molding market is segmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), polyether ether ketone (PEEK), metals, and others. The others segment held the largest market share in 2024.

In terms of type, the medical injection Molding market is categorized into plastic injection molding, overmolding, liquid silicone molding, and others. The plastic injection molding segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on product type, the medical injection Molding market is segmented into medical equipment components, consumables, patient aids, orthopedic instruments, dental products, and others. The medical equipment components segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end user, the medical injection Molding market is segmented into medical device companies, pharmaceutical drug packaging, surgical instruments companies, and others. The medical devices companies segment dominated the market in 2024.

The medical injection Molding market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key players: Aberdeen Technologies Inc, Husky Technologies, The Rodon Group, UPG International, Proto Labs, C&J Industries, Ensinger, Sanner GmbH, Feronyl, and Biomerics LLC are among the major companies operating in the medical injection Molding market.

Trending topics: Sustainable Manufacturing and Eco-friendly Materials, Automation and Smart Manufacturing, 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Integration, Medical-Grade Materials and Customization, Micro Injection Molding, Hot Runner Technology and Efficiency, Multi-Material Injection Molding, Industry 4.0 and Smart Injection Molding Machines, Industry 4.0 and Smart Injection Molding Machines, and Energy Efficiency in Injection Molding.

Headlines on Medical Injection Molding

Husky Installed First-of-Its-Kind Medical Molding System in India

Milacron launched its all-electric injection Molding machine: The eQ180

Biomerics Launched its New Vertically Integrated Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Services

Krones successfully completed the acquisition of injection molding technology company Netstal

DuPont Completed Acquisition of Donatelle Plastics Incorporated.





Conclusion

In conclusion, the medical injection molding market growth driven by escalating demand for cost-effective, high-quality medical devices. Technological advancements, such as multi-material molding, micro-injection molding, and hot runner systems, allow the production of complex, precise components for devices such as catheters, syringes, and implantables. The rise of single-use medical devices and innovations in molding techniques further contribute to market expansion. As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, medical injection molding remains essential in meeting the need for efficient, scalable, and high-performance solutions for diverse medical applications.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including manufacturers of plastic injection molding, overmolding, liquid silicone molding —with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





