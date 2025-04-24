ICT Adoption in Logistics & Transportation Sector Set to Accelerate, Projected to Grow at 8.95% CAGR by 2030

Sustainable 8.95% CAGR Reflects Industry-Wide Digitization of Supply Chains and Mobility Networks

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research highlighting the growing impact of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across the Logistics and Transportation industry, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.95% through 2030. This research provides technology vendors with critical intelligence on how digital platforms, automation, and intelligent infrastructure are reshaping global logistics ecosystems.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in Logistics and Transportation

The logistics and transportation sector is undergoing a rapid digital overhaul to support the demands of global commerce, real-time delivery, and adaptive routing. ICT domains - such as Application Development & Deployment, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, Communication & Collaboration, Data Management, Integration & Interoperability, Information Security, and BPM & Process Automation - are enabling visibility, automation, predictive logistics, and platform interoperability across the entire value chain. From smart warehouses and dynamic routing to API-connected freight networks, ICT is redefining speed, efficiency, and resilience in transportation.

According to Kumar Anand, Associate Director at QKS Group, “Logistics and transportation are becoming intelligent, connected networks. ICT platforms that enable real-time decision-making, predictive fleet management, and data-driven logistics are now core to global movement. Vendors delivering scalable, integrated, and interoperable systems will shape the next era of supply chain transformation.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Logistics and Transportation industry and specific regions are reshaping operational models, improving supply chain visibility, and driving efficiency. Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative view of leading ICT vendors in this vertical, highlighting their innovation focus, product capabilities, and market traction across global logistics hubs.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report profiles top ICT vendors enabling digital transformation in the Logistics and Transportation industry, including Oracle, SAP, Descartes Systems Group, Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder, Project44, FourKites, Trimble, Samsara, IBM, Zebra Technologies, Salesforce, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Tive, Uber Freight, WiseTech Global, oTMS, C.H. Robinson, and Flexport.

Why This Matters for Logistics and Transportation Sector Vendors?

For logistics and transportation providers, ICT adoption is no longer optional - it is essential to remain competitive in a time-sensitive, cost-driven, and customer-focused industry. As organizations optimize for agility, sustainability, and scale, technology vendors must offer platforms that integrate seamlessly, support predictive intelligence, and ensure supply chain resilience across borders. Future growth will depend on delivering innovation that aligns with operational realities and regional logistics complexities.

The comprehensive research package includes:

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

