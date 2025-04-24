Vertical Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) Machines Market to Strike USD 5.32 Bn by 2034 | says Packaging Experts

According to Towards Packaging Consultants, the vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines market size stood at USD 2.78 billion in 2024 and is predicted to exceed USD 5.32 billion by 2034, experiencing a CAGR of 6.75% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines market size to record USD 2.97 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow beyond USD 5.32 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Research. The key players operating in the market are focused on adopting inorganic growth strategies like acquisition and collaboration to develop new technology for vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines, which has estimated to drive the growth of the vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines market in the near future.

Market Overview:

Machines for vertical form, fill, and seal (VFFS) are a common packaging option across a range of industries. They make bags, put the product inside, and then seal them to automate the packaging process. The key components of a VFFS machine are Film Transport System, Forming Tube and Collar, Vertical Sealing System, Filling System, Horizontal Sealing and Cutting System and Control System.

A roll of packaging film is fed into the machine by the film transport system. To guarantee a seamless and accurate procedure, it regulates the film's tension and alignment. A cylindrical tube is formed out of the packing film by the forming tube and collar. By wrapping the film around the forming tube, the collar guarantees that the finished bag will have the proper size and shape. The film's edges are sealed to create a continuous tube via the vertical sealing technique. To form a solid and dependable seal, it applies pressure or heat.

Major Key Trends in Vertical Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) Machines Market:

Integration of Industry 4.0 Technologies



Modern VFFS machines are increasingly incorporating Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. These technologies enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and enhanced operational efficiency. By collecting and analysing data on machine performance and product quality, manufacturers can minimize downtime and optimize production process.

Rising Emphasis on Sustainability



With growing environmental concerns there’s shift towards utilizing compostable, recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials. Vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines are adapting to handle these eco-friendly materials, allowing companies to meet consumer demands for sustainable packaging solutions.

Flexibility and Customization



Rising demand for personalized packaging has led to VFFS machines offering greater flexibility. Advanced models can handle various packaging formats, sizes, and designs, enabling manufacturers to cater to diverse product requirements enhance brand differentiation.

Robotics and Automation



The incorporation of automation and robotic systems in Vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines enhances speed and precision. Features like automatic film adjustments, multi-head weighing systems, and programmable settings for different products improve efficiency and reduce manual intervention.

Limitations & Challenges in Vertical Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) Machines Market:

Film Tracking and Alignment Problems



Improper film tracking can cause misalignment, resulting in uneven bag lengths or improper sealing. Issues such as worn rollers, incorrect tension, or sensor malfunctions can disrupt the packaging process and lead to material waste.

Material Compatibility Limitations



Vertical Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) machines often faces challenges when handling certain packaging materials. For instance, paper-based films can be incompatible, and these machines are generally unsuitable for liquid packaging. This restricts their applicability across various product types.

Growth of Retail and E-Commerce Packaging: Market’s Largest Potential Till 2030

The surge in e-commerce has heightened the demand for flexible and protective packaging solutions. Vertical Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) machines can produce various packaging formats, such as pouches and sachets, catering to the diverse needs of online retail. This adaptability asset in the evolving retail landscape. Hence, growth in e-commerce platform has risen the demand for the Vertical Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) machines, which has estimated to create lucrative opportunity for the growth of the vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Asia’s 79% of E-Commerce Platform to Promote Dominance in 2024

Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines market in 2024, driven by the expanding e-commerce platform in the region. Countries like China, Japan, and India are experiencing significant industrial expansion, leading to increased demand for automated packaging solutions. This industrial growth supports the widespread adoption of VFFS machines sectors. Asia Pacific region’s growing population and changing consumer lifestyles have led to rise in demand for packaged food and beverages.

VFFS machines offer efficient and hygienic packaging solutions, making them ideal for meeting this demand. The integration of advanced technologies such as AI and IoT into VFFS machines has enhanced their efficiency and reliability. These innovations align with the region’s push towards automation in manufacturing processes. Government in the Asia Pacific region are actively promoting domestic manufacturing and automation through various initiatives. These policies encourage the adoption of advanced packaging machinery, including VFFS systems.

India’s Vertical Form-seal Machines Market Trends:

India vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines market is driven by the growing pharma sector in the country. The expanding pharmaceutical and personal are industries in the country require precise and contamination-free packaging. Vertical Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) machines meet these stringent requirements, driving their adoption in these sectors.

North America’s Huge Industrial Area to Support Growth

North America region is seen to grow at the fastest rate in the vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines market during the forecast period. Consumers in North America are increasingly seeking ready-to-eat and single-serve food products. This trend has led to a higher demand for efficient packaging solutions. FFS machines meet this need by providing high-speed, hygienic, and space-efficient packaging, especially for items like snacks, beverages, and frozen foods.

The expansion of e-commerce platforms has intensified the need for versatile and robust packaging solutions. VFFS machines are well-suited for producing various packaging formats, such as pouches and sachets, which are ideal for shipping and handling in the online retail environment. The pharmaceutical sector in North America is growing, with stringent regulations necessitating precise and contamination-free packaging.

VFFS machines fulfil these requirements by offering accurate dosing and secure sealing, making them vital for pharmaceutical packaging operations. Emphasis on Sustainability: There is a growing focus on sustainable packaging solutions in North America. VFFS machines contribute to this goal by minimizing material waste and accommodating eco-friendly packaging materials, aligning with environmental regulations and consumer expectations. Technological Innovations: Continuous advancements in VFFS technology, including improved sealing capabilities and the ability to handle a variety of packaging materials, are encouraging manufacturers to upgrade their equipment, further driving market growth.

The key players operating in the North America market are focused on innovating and launching new VFFS machines which has estimated to drive the growth of the vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines market in the region.

For instance, in September 2024, At PACK EXPO International, TNA Solutions, the world leader in comprehensive processing and packaging solutions, will demonstrate its cutting-edge secondary packaging capabilities. TN's products are made to satisfy the food industry's increasing needs for automation and efficiency as labor shortages persist. The tna ropac 5, the quickest flexible bag case packing machine in the world, which can process up to 200 bags per minute, will be on display. The system accommodates small-to-medium pillow-style bags for cereal, pasta, candy, and snacks. It uses TNA's patented semi-rotary bag stacking technology. Attendees at PACK EXPO International's booth N-5120 will have the chance to speak with TNA specialists about customized solutions for all of their processing and packaging requirements.

Segment Outlook

Packaging Type Insights

The bags & pouches segment dominated the vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines market with the largest share in 2024. Bags and pouches come in various shapes and sizes (pillow bags, gusseted bags, stand-up pouches, etc.), making them suitable for a wide range of products—from snacks and grains to powders and liquids. Pouches are lightweight, easy to open, resealable, and portable, offering significant convenience to end-users. Stand-up pouches also offer improved shelf display, enhancing brand visibility. Pouches use less material compared to rigid packaging, reducing manufacturing and transportation costs. VFFS machines can form, fill, and seal bags in one continuous process, which saves labour and operational costs.

Growing focus on eco-friendly packaging solutions has led manufacturers to adopt flexible packaging, including recyclable and biodegradable pouch materials. Less material waste compared to traditional packaging formats. Food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, chemicals, and agriculture sectors extensively use bags and pouches. Especially prominent in packaging dry goods, powders, and snacks where shelf-life and hygiene are critical. VFFS machines offer high-speed production, essential for large-scale bag and pouch manufacturing. Adaptability to advanced features like zipper addition, gas flushing, or multi-lane operations adds to their efficiency. Flexible pouches are easier to store, ship, and display—making them ideal for online retail packaging. Their light weight also reduces shipping costs, an advantage in e-commerce logistics.

The blister segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. As a result of the growing need, especially in the consumer goods and pharmaceutical sectors, for safe, impenetrable packaging solutions. Blister packaging also provides outstanding defense against contamination and moisture, both of which are essential for preserving the integrity of the product. Hygienic packaging and the shift toward single-use items are additional factors. Additionally, improvements in blister packaging technology allow producers to lower costs and increase production efficiency, which further propels the market expansion of this category. Growing pharmaceutical industries are supporting the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

End User Insights

The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines market share in 2024. VFFS machines can form, fill, and seal bags in a continuous vertical motion, making them ideal for high-volume food packaging (snacks, grains, coffee, sugar, etc.). VFFS machines reduces manual labour, increases throughput. VFFS machine packaging is compatible with a wide range of products: Solids (snacks, cereals, frozen vegetables), Liquids (sauces, juices with special VFFS variants) and Powders (milk powder, flour, spices). Using the VFFS machine the company can form multiple bag styles: pillow pouches, gusseted bags, stand-up pouches, zipper bags, etc. VFFS systems can integrate gas flushing or vacuum sealing to preserve freshness in perishable foods like meat, cheese, and coffee.

The pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. VFFS machines integrate with auger fillers, volumetric cups, or weighers to deliver accurate dosages, which is critical for pharmaceuticals. The vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines prevents underfilling/overfilling—essential for regulatory compliance. As the vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machines are capable of continuous high-speed packaging, reducing reliance on manual labour. It is ideal for high-demand products like oral rehydration salts (ORS), sachet medications and powders. VFFS systems can include serialization, batch coding, and QR/barcode printing to meet traceability and anti-counterfeiting regulations.

Recent Breakthroughs in Global Vertical Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) Machines Market:

On March 22, 2025, Guangdong Rich Packing Machinery Co., Ltd., company focused on manufacturing packaging technology, revealed the introduction of the new-generation Multi-Lane Vertical Form Fill Seal Machine, a latest advancement in the sachet packing machine and stick pack machine industry.

On April 03, 2025, At the Indusfood Manufacturing 2025 expo in Dwarka, Delhi, Pune-based packaging expert Nichrome India unveiled its most recent creation, the Nichrome Wing 120. The recently released vertical form fill seal (VFFS) machine is made especially for small stick-shaped sachets and may be used to package goods weighing between 5 and 10 grams, including milk powder, blended spices, and tea and coffee premixes. The company offers machinery for a variety of food product lines, including solid, powder, grain, and liquid packaging, through its three verticals: packaging machines, packaging systems, and filling systems.

Global Vertical Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) Machines Market Players

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

ISHIDA CO., LTD.

PKT s.r.l.

WeighPack Systems Inc.

Ixapack Global

Imanpack Packaging & Eco Solutions SpA

Goglio S.p.A.

Saimo Electric Co., Ltd

ULMA Packaging, S.Coop.

Propac Industrial Limited

Nichrome Packaging Solutions

M. Packaging Limited

Rockwell Automation

Tokyo Automatic Machinery Works, Ltd.

Rovema North America, Inc.



Global Vertical Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) Machines Market

By Packaging Type

Bags & Pouches

Cartons

Bottles

Blisters

Trays & Cups

Other

By End User

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Chemical & Fertilizers

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Other



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





