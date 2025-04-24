EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer Reveals 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025

CHICAGO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer , the most trusted voice of the retail food industry since 1922, has unveiled its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025. Progressive Grocer’s editors selected the 10 honorees based on the breadth, depth and innovation of their sustainability measures.

Knowing that the meaning of the word “sustainability” goes well beyond eco-friendly moves that help the planet, Progressive Grocer’s editors also included the chosen companies’ efforts to improve and maintain the health and well-being of their associates and customers.

“Because of their focus on food and deep involvement in their surrounding communities, retail grocers are ideal ambassadors for furthering sustainability,” noted PG Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt. “We extend our congratulations to the exemplary companies that impressed us with their wide-ranging efforts in this dynamic space.”

This year’s 10 Most Sustainable Grocers, as chosen by Progressive Grocer, are, in alphabetical order:

Ahold Delhaize USA

ALDI US

Amazon/Whole Foods Market

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Hy-Vee Inc.

Meijer Inc.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

New Seasons Market

The Raley’s Companies

Wegmans Food Markets

