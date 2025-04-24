North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $1,307,716 or $0.51 per share, for the period ending March 31, 2025.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT

Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com .

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO. 12900 PRESTON ROAD DALLAS, TEXAS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended March 31 Income Statement 2025 2024 Interest Income 19,978,180 18,722,387 Interest Expense 10,515,928 10,455,963 Net Interest Income 9,462,252 8,266,424 Provision for Credit Losses 0 (440,000 ) Noninterest Income 1,531,050 1,428,713 Noninterest Expenses (9,466,604 ) (8,453,319 ) Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 1,526,698 801,818 Income Tax (218,982 ) (87,133 ) Net Income 1,307,716 714,685 Earnings per Share 0.51 0.28 Three Month Average As of March 31 Ended March 31 Balance Sheet 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total Assets 1,877,362,025 1,832,966,265 1,880,610,912 1,807,631,873 Total Loans 1,243,202,542 1,199,991,678 1,250,054,847 1,196,779,701 Deposits 1,594,703,504 1,517,726,655 1,599,360,667 1,498,970,001 Stockholders' Equity 173,736,749 164,835,517 172,762,422 164,583,709 (Prepared internally without review by our independent accountants)

Media Contact:

Brian C. Jensen

972-716-7124

brian.jensen@ndbt.com



Legal Disclaimer:

