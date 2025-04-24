Submit Release
North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $1,307,716 or $0.51 per share, for the period ending March 31, 2025.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

 
NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
                   
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS       Three Months Ended      
        March 31      
Income Statement       2025   2024      
                   
Interest Income       19,978,180     18,722,387        
Interest Expense       10,515,928     10,455,963        
Net Interest Income       9,462,252     8,266,424        
                   
Provision for Credit Losses       0     (440,000 )      
Noninterest Income       1,531,050     1,428,713        
Noninterest Expenses       (9,466,604 )   (8,453,319 )      
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary   1,526,698     801,818        
                   
Income Tax       (218,982 )   (87,133 )      
Net Income       1,307,716     714,685        
                   
Earnings per Share       0.51     0.28        
                   
            Three Month Average
   As of March 31     Ended March 31
                   
Balance Sheet 2025     2024   2025   2024  
                   
Total Assets 1,877,362,025     1,832,966,265     1,880,610,912     1,807,631,873  
Total Loans 1,243,202,542     1,199,991,678     1,250,054,847     1,196,779,701  
Deposits 1,594,703,504     1,517,726,655     1,599,360,667     1,498,970,001  
Stockholders' Equity 173,736,749     164,835,517     172,762,422     164,583,709  
                   
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


