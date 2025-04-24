Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli participates in CSI programme with Weast Coast College and Transnet, 24 Apr

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms. Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Thursday, 24 April 2025 participate in a Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme in partnership with West Coast College and Transnet, in Vredenburg.

This collaborative initiative aims to strengthen youth empowerment, skills development, and access to educational and economic opportunities in the region. The CSI programme reflects the Department's ongoing commitment to public-private partnerships that advance community development and upliftment in line with South Africa’s broader socio-economic goals.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event for photo, video, and interview opportunities.

Members of the media are invited to cover the programme as follows:

Date: Thursday, 24 April 2025

Time: 10h00 – 12h00

Venue: West Coast College, Vredenburg Campus, Vredenburg, Saldanha Bay

Media enquiries:

Mandisa Mbele

Head: Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency

Cell: 082 580 2213

E-mail: MandisaM@presidency.gov.za