AVITA Medical to Host Acute Wound Care Showcase on May 13, 2025

VALENCIA, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today announced that it will host its inaugural Acute Wound Care Showcase 2025 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, via webcast at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The event will feature presentations from Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Katie Bush, Senior Vice President of Scientific and Medical Affairs. The Acute Wound Care Showcase will provide an overview of AVITA Medical’s comprehensive approach to acute wound care. Attendees joining the webcast will gain insights into the company’s product portfolio, including RECELL®, Cohealyx™, and PermeaDerm®, as well as hear testimonials from physicians and patients.

“The Showcase is an opportunity to highlight how our product portfolio is reimagining acute wound care,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “We will share compelling data and physician experiences that demonstrate the clinical and economic benefits of our technologies. For the first time, attendees will also hear directly from patients whose lives have been transformed by RECELL and our other products.”

The event will conclude with a live Q&A session. All interested parties may register and access the webcast via the Events & Presentations section of AVITA Medical’s Investor Relations site at ir.avitamedical.com. A replay will be available the following day.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute both Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns and full-thickness skin defects. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GO®, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

Investor & Media Contact: Jessica Ekeberg Phone +1-661-904-9269 investor@avitamedical.com media@avitamedical.com

