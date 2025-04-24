Blaqclouds Board Approves 30-Day Revenue Acceleration and Ecosystem Monetization Plan

The company is launching a 30-day plan to onboard 150+ projects, raise $1M in capital, and accelerate ecosystem monetization

Blaqclouds targets onboarding 150+ token projects in 30 days to drive platform growth and recurring subscription revenue

Company to raise $1M from OTC firms to fund ShopWithCrypto and DineWithCrypto floats and co-launch the ZXUSD stablecoin

ZEUS ecosystem monetization begins with aggressive outreach to 15,000+ token projects through multi-channel campaigns



ROBESONIA, Pa., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) has approved a focused 30-day initiative aimed at accelerating revenue generation and achieving operational sustainability. The plan outlines a two-pronged approach that leverages ecosystem onboarding and capital formation as growth catalysts. Following a comprehensive review of company assets and market opportunities, the board has approved a two-pronged approach that will be executed over the next 30 days.

Primary Focus Areas:

Revenue from Ecosystem Onboarding Capitalization of ‘With Crypto’ Product Float

Ecosystem Monetization Strategy

Building on previous communications, the board reaffirmed the significant revenue potential across the 15,000+ token projects within the ZEUS ecosystem. Blaqclouds will immediately launch a multi-channel outreach campaign—combining targeted emails, weekly follow-ups, and partner referrals—to drive adoption of its key platforms: ShopWithCrypto.io, DineWithCrypto.io, and the ZEUS Cross-Chain Bridge.

Each project must meet defined eligibility criteria, including:

Minimum of 500 wallet holders

wallet holders 24-hour trading volume of $50,000

Market capitalization of at least $500,000



Qualified projects will be offered onboarding through one of two subscription models:

Monthly Plan: $3,600

$3,600 Annual Plan: $36,000 (a savings of 16.67%)

The goal is ambitious yet achievable: onboard 150+ qualified token projects in just 30 days to drive platform growth and recurring revenue.

Funding the Float & Stablecoin Launch

Simultaneously, Blaqclouds will pursue a targeted capital raise of $1 million to support the float for ShopWithCrypto.io and DineWithCrypto.io. This effort will be directed at over 600 Over-the-Counter (OTC) companies, many of which have active Reg A+ offerings and are actively seeking emerging fintech and infrastructure investments.

These partnerships offer a dual opportunity:

Immediate liquidity to fully activate all "With Crypto" branded platforms

The creation of a Limited Partnership Program to co-launch the ZXUSD Stablecoin, with an initial funding goal of $1 million

Once funded, these initiatives will enable full-scale product deployment and sustained growth through recurring utility-driven revenues.

Strategic Event Participation

While Blaqclouds initially planned to participate in the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, we have made the strategic decision to defer involvement in order to focus fully on immediate revenue generation and ecosystem growth. Given the requirement for full alignment with Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, we believe allocating our resources toward expanding our platform and driving sustainable revenue will deliver greater value in the near term. We are pleased to share that Blaqclouds has pre-registered as a sponsor for the Bitcoin 2026 Conference, positioning us for a strong presence at future industry events.

This plan is the first step in Blaqclouds' mission to become a leading infrastructure provider in the decentralized economy. We welcome all partnership discussions, investment inquiries, and ecosystem collaborations during this pivotal phase.

30-Day Revenue Goals

Monthly Plan: $3,600 (100 @ $3,600 = $360,000 per month )

$3,600 (100 @ $3,600 = ) Annual Plan: $36,000 (50 @ $36,000 = $1,800,000 annual )

$36,000 (50 @ $36,000 = ) “WithCrypto” Limited Partnerships: $100,000 (10 = $1,000,000 )

$100,000 (10 = ) ZXUSD Stable Coin: $100,000 (10 = $1,000,000)

We look forward to updating you on the execution of this plan and the outcomes of this critical 30-day growth initiative.

To learn more about our Token Listing UI, please visit https://www.zeusxpay.io/list-a-token. For any investor inquiries or partnership discussions, please contact the Blaqclouds leadership team directly or email hello@blaqclouds.io.

Thank you,

The Blaqclouds Board of Directors

The Blaqclouds Advisory Board

Ankit Solanki

Michael Gleason

Anthony Emmert

James Thrasher

Dr. Todd Zang



About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is a publicly traded technology company developing scalable, blockchain-based ecosystems. Through platforms like ZEUSx.io, ZEUSxPay.io, and the “With Crypto” suite of merchant-facing applications, Blaqclouds delivers real-world usability to digital assets across the globe.

For more information or to enroll your token in the ZEUSxPay Listing Program, visit:

https://www.zeusxpay.io/list-a-token

www.ShopwithCrypto.io

www.DinewithCrypto.io

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Blaqclouds, Inc.

theAlley.io

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.