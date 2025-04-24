INVO Fertility Confirms New Nasdaq Trading Symbol of “IVF”

SARASOTA, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: NAYA), formerly known as NAYA Biosciences, Inc., a healthcare services fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment through the establishment, acquisition and operation of fertility clinics, today confirmed it will begin trading under the new symbol “IVF” at the market open on April 28, 2025.

The CUSIP number for the Company's common stock will remain unchanged.

The symbol change follows the Company’s announcement on April 14, 2025, regarding the strategic decision to separate its fertility and oncology businesses into distinct operations.

“Our new Nasdaq ticker symbol of ‘IVF’ reflects our go-forward business concentration on the fertility care market,” commented Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Fertility. “This change underscores our strategic focus on building, acquiring and operating fertility clinics in the United States and our focus on innovative reproductive services and technologies. As reinforced by the U.S. President’s recent executive order to reduce the cost of IVF and expand access to fertility services, we look forward to refocusing and scaling our mission of helping people build the families of which they dream.”

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding assisted reproductive technology (“ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring and operating fertility clinics, including “INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by its INVOcell® medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have two operational INVO Centers in the United States and one IVF clinic. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of our INVOcell technology solution into third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. The INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more natural, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (“IUI”). For more information, please visit www.invobio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

INVO Fertility

Steve Shum, CEO

978-878-9505

sshum@invobio.com

Investor Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

INVO@lythampartners.com

