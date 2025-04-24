Golden State is Recognized as One of USA Today’s Best Financial Advisory Firms for the Third Consecutive Year

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized by USA Today as one of America’s Best Financial Advisory Firms for 2025—marking the third year in a row the firm has received this prestigious distinction.

The USA Today ranking, developed in partnership with Statista, honors the top registered investment advisory firms across the country based on client satisfaction, peer recommendations, and assets under management. Golden State’s continued presence on this list is a testament to its unwavering commitment to serving financial advisors and their clients with excellence, integrity, and innovation.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by USA Today for the third consecutive year,” said John Nahas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Golden State. “This award reflects the hard work of our team, the trust of our advisors, and the strength of the platform we’ve built. Our goal remains the same—to deliver meaningful value, personalized support, and scalable solutions that help our advisors thrive.”

With over a decade of experience supporting independent advisors, Golden State provides a full suite of services including compliance oversight, marketing and technology support, an internal asset management program, and transition resources to ensure success at every stage of an advisor’s business.

About Golden State

Golden State is a multi-custodial registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that is headquartered in South Coast Metro, California, with offices across the country. Through its affiliated companies—Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners, and Golden State Asset Management—the firm empowers independent financial professionals with the tools, technology, and support they need to grow and manage successful practices. Serving over $4 billion in Assets Under Care1, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

1. SEC filing as of March 31, 2025; Golden State.

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Nahas

jennifer.nahas@teamgoldenstate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.