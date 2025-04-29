College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving Welcomes New Fresno Owner and Expansion Plans

Fresno Native and Former Walmart, Amazon Leader Plans to Expand, Create Jobs at Fresno College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving location.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, a nationally recognized, purpose-driven company, is announcing new ownership of its Fresno location, serving Fresno and Clovis.

Art Flores, a Fresno native with more than 30 years of leadership experience at Amazon and Walmart, has taken the helm—and he’s planning big things for his hometown.

Flores will soon relocate the Fresno College HUNKS from 317 W Bedford Ave to a larger facility, doubling the space, creating 20 new jobs, and expanding services—especially for military families at nearby Naval Air Station Lemoore.

“Every week, we support military families—often on short notice and tight deadlines,” said Art Flores. “But for us, it’s about more than just moving boxes. Our team takes the time to listen, to learn where these families have been and where they’re headed next. That personal connection makes the work deeply meaningful—and it’s something our crew truly values.”

College HUNKS was founded 20 years ago by two college buddies who believed moving and junk removal services could be a professional brand, with a sense of purpose—to “Move the World,” while giving back to the communities they serve. Today, College HUNKS has more than 200 locally-owned franchises nationwide. Just like it began, the company’s vision is to be a launchpad for entrepreneurs—all within a fun, energetic team environment.

That mission struck a chord with Flores, who bought the Fresno franchise from longtime owner Rick Gragnani. A father of two teenage boys—both eager to pitch in this summer—Flores sees College HUNKS as a way to build a business rooted in service and community impact. HUNKS stands for: Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service.

“This is a full-circle moment for me,” he said. “It’s a chance to create good jobs, build something lasting, and help people through one of life’s most stressful transitions.”

Giving back is part of the culture at College HUNKS—from donating over 5 million meals to U.S. Hunger (two meals for every job completed), to helping victims of domestic violence move, to recycling or donating up to 70% of hauled items to charitable thrift stores like Goodwill and Habitat for Humanity.

Flores plans to build on that legacy of service, tapping into his background in community engagement and charitable initiatives during his years at Walmart and Amazon.

“I’ve had the privilege of working on initiatives that supported underprivileged families and children,” he said. “I want to reconnect with those efforts and connections and use this business to give back to the place that shaped me. I truly love Fresno.”

For more information about Fresno HUNKS, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/ or call (559) 413-0222.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.

