SoundThinking Introduces Generative AI-Powered Search Capabilities for CrimeTracer

FREMONT, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology provider, today announced the beta release of generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for CrimeTracer™, the company's advanced search engine for law enforcement investigations. This enhancement enables investigators to use natural language processing to search for and discover critical information and leads helping to significantly streamline investigative workflows.

The AI-powered functionality allows users to interact with CrimeTracer through conversational queries, eliminating complex search syntax and helping officers quickly find connections across billions of records. Currently in beta testing with select agencies, the new feature is expected to be generally available to all CrimeTracer customers this summer at no additional cost.

"AI is the new UI and we're bringing it to CrimeTracer, the most data-rich product in our SafetySmart™ platform," said Sam Klepper, Senior Vice President, Product and Corporate Development at SoundThinking. "CrimeTracer is the leading law enforcement search engine and helps officers find leads in their investigations. We think AI-driven chatbots are a better way for busy officers to get the data they need more quickly and easily. After testing this with investigators, crime analysts and command staff using CrimeTracer, we intend to use the same technology framework to deploy similar functionality to other products in our suite."

CrimeTracer is currently used by approximately 2,100 law enforcement agencies nationwide, with users conducting millions of searches annually to support investigations. The addition of generative AI technology represents a significant advancement in making this vast data repository more accessible and actionable for frontline officers and investigators.



"We’ve been testing CrimeTracer’s new AI chatbot, and it’s already showing strong potential to give us faster and easier access to the vast amount of crime data it has available across our jurisdiction and surrounding areas,” said Jason Peardon, Investigator for East Palo Alto, CA Police Department. “It’s helping us surface hard-to-find connections between people, addresses and vehicles—insights that often move our cases forward. We’re excited to see AI being applied in a way that directly supports our investigations, and this approach looks very promising.”

While SoundThinking has previously incorporated AI and machine learning technology in its operations, this release marks the first time these capabilities are directly visible in the user interface. The implementation has been developed with a focus on responsible AI principles, including data privacy, accuracy and transparency.

Key benefits of the new AI search capabilities include:

Natural Language Queries: Officers can ask questions using everyday language rather than technical search syntax.

More Comprehensive Results: Identify connections across disparate data sources that might otherwise be missed.

Increased Efficiency: Reduce time spent formulating searches and analyzing results.

Democratized Access: Facilitate advanced search capabilities accessible to all officers, not just specialized analysts.

