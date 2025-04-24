Global Agriculture Drones Market Projected to Reach $8.03 Billion By 2029 with Significant Growth Still Expected

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Many experts see the global agriculture drones market to continue its substantial growth through this decade and maybe beyond. One such industry watcher, MarketsANDMarkets reported that: “The global agriculture drones market was projected to grow to $2.01 Billion in 2024 and reach $8.03 Billion by 2029. High adoption of aerial data collection tools in agriculture holds immense opportunity for the agriculture drones market. As farmers want to boost yields and their uses in resource optimization, precision agricultural tools are in increased demand; drones offer sensors and timely data for crop health and soil conditions. Efficiencies and accuracies increase the appealability of aerial data collection, and more farmers are adopting drone technology. Drones combined with emerging technologies in the form of machine learning and AI make them robust for position and to improve broadband agricultural data systems. Moreover, many industries use drones, and the adoption rate of tools required to collect aerial data is high in the construction, agriculture, and mining industries. Moreover, as farmers emphasize yield optimization and resource utilization more, the use of precision agriculture tools and drones increases. Drones have advanced sensors and real-time data for monitoring crop health and soil conditions. Their efficiency and accuracy appeal to more farmers who have become open to drone technology.” Active Companies in the drone industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI).

MarketsANDMarkets continued: “The cereals & grains segment is growing substantially in the agriculture drones market. Cereals like wheat, corn, and rice are staple crops that require precise management to optimize yields, which makes drones more important. Drones can perform aerial surveys, crop health monitoring, and soil condition assessment, thus supporting farmers in informed decisions that may yield maximum productivity and resource utilization. Moreover, precision agriculture development is quite useful for producing cereals and grains. Agriculture drones conduct aerial surveys; thorough data acquisition and actionable insight generation will assist farmers in undertaking focused interventions such as precise irrigation and fertilization. This is resource efficient, cost-reducing, and productivity-enhancing in absolute terms. Moreover, with environmental objectives driving this agenda, increasing the importance of sustainability works well for the cereals & grains segment, with drones monitoring inputs more efficiently for management. The rising trend of digital agriculture, whereby decisions are made based on data, also builds a case for drones in the segment. Thus, considering the above parameters, based on farm produce, the cereals & grains segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the studied period.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone Granted FAA Part 137 Approval for Agricultural Drone Operations Addressing a $6 Billion Global Agricultural Drone Market Growing to $24 Billion by 2032 - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces its subsidiary ZenaDrone has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct commercial agricultural operations under the rules and regulations of 14 CFR Part 137 for crop spraying and precision agriculture. This approval allows ZenaDrone to commence final testing and deployment of the ZenaDrone 1000 drone for aerial spraying of pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, fertilizers, and seeds for agricultural, environmental and government customers. The company plans to sell these solutions through its Drone as a Service, or DaaS, business model as well as selling the drone hardware and solution directly to larger commercial farms, agribusinesses, and cooperatives.

“FAA part 137 approval now enables our team to finish final testing and commence sales of our agriculture solutions. Drones offer a more precise, efficient, cost effective and safer alternative to traditional methods while reducing chemical use, crop damage, and manual work, as well as being able to reach hard-to-access areas. We plan, test, then deploy our solutions through our DaaS model in the US first, followed by Ireland where we have a history of pioneering development work in agricultural drones,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

According to Fortune Business Insights the global agriculture drone market is projected to grow from USD 6.10 billion in 2024 to USD 23.78 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. This growth reflects a growing demand for precision agriculture, advances in drone technology, cost-effectiveness, government support and incentive programs, and growing awareness and education.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is an autonomous drone, in a VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) quadcopter design with a total of eight rotors on its two fixed wings; it is considered a medium-sized drone measuring 12X7 feet in size. It is designed for stable flight, maneuverability, heavy lift capabilities up to 40 kilos, incorporating innovative software technology, AI, sensors, and purpose-built attachments like crop spraying, along with rugged and compact hardware featuring foldable wings enabling the drone to fit into the back of a truck.

ZenaTech’s DaaS business will incorporate the ZenaDrone 1000 and the IQ series of multifunction autonomous drones to provide a variety of service solutions from land surveys to power line inspections or power washing, made accessible and cost effective through an Uber-like business model on a regular subscription or pay-per-use basis. Customers can conveniently access drones for eliminating manual or time-consuming tasks achieving superior results, such as for surveying, inspections, security and law enforcement, or precision farming applications, without having to buy, operate, or maintain the drones themselves. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, recently announced the formation of its Public Safety Advisory Board. This new initiative reinforces Draganfly’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, mission-critical technologies that support enforcement and public safety agencies worldwide. Renowned global public safety expert and Homeland Security advisor Paul Goldenberg will serve as the inaugural Chair of the Board.

With more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, global security, and national intelligence, Goldenberg brings unparalleled expertise to the role. Recently named America’s Most Influential Person in Homeland Security, he has advised U.S. Presidents, members of Congress, and international security bodies on counterterrorism, cybercrime, and public safety. As a former senior member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC), Goldenberg led pivotal initiatives, including the DHS Cybersecurity Task Force and the Countering Foreign Influence Task Force. He currently serves as Chief Advisor for Policy and International Policing at the Rutgers University Miller Center on Policing, a Distinguished Visiting Fellow for Transnational Security at the University of Ottawa, and a member of the National Sheriffs’ Association Southern Border Security Committee.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a drone and drone components manufacturer, recently announced it filed its Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and provided the following letter to its shareholders from CEO Allan Evans.

Dear Shareholders, This shareholder letter follows the completion of our fiscal year 2024. This is our first year being public. It has been an excellent fourth quarter and an incredible year. We continue to see great interest in the company and receive questions from shareholders. We would like to take this opportunity to provide context and deeper insights into our operations and what these represent for Unusual Machines' future.

Unusual Machines revenue for the fourth quarter revenue was over $2.0 million which represents a sequentially quarter over quarter increase of approximately 31%. This is our best revenue quarter of all time (again) and was done while improving gross margins slightly to 28%. With the launch of our Blue Framework products, approximately 15% of our Q4 revenue was from enterprise sales. Our total revenue of $5.65M for FY2024 exceeded our target of $5M for 2024 by 13%. This growth was achieved without customer concentration as no single customer represented more than 5% of our total revenue for 2024.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) recently announced the unveiling of near real-time vessel detection and classification capability to be enabled by its hybrid 3D printed LizzieSat® satellite platform. Processing data directly onboard LizzieSat® through Sidus Orlaith™ AI Ecosystem, which includes FeatherEdge™ edge computing hardware, and the OrbitfyEdge software from Little Place Labs, represents a significant advancement in space-based maritime intelligence.

In January 2025, Sidus and Little Place Labs (LPL) formed a strategic partnership and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop integrated satellite solutions based on edge computing and AI applications. This collaboration aims to meet the growing needs of a global customer base and is expected to provide accurate vessel detection and classification within one hour of satellite observation.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) recently announced significant progress in its Radical Clean Solutions (RCS) division, acquired in August 2024. The RCS division has been awarded a U.S. patent (Patent No. 17/713,959), dated today, for its design of agricultural integrated systems for Radicals Hydroxyl generation units. This innovative technology provides growers of fruits, vegetables, and other plants with a chemical-free solution for reducing mold, viruses, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). It can be integrated into existing heating and ventilation systems or used as a standalone unit. Additionally, the system helps lower levels of gases such as ethylene, thereby slowing the ripening process and extending the shelf life of produce.

Roger M. Slotkin, founder of RCS and on behalf of our RCS division, stated: “We have applied for multiple patents related to the application of our technologies across various sectors, including agriculture. Our solutions provide businesses with a chemical-free, safe, and effective method for mitigating viruses, mold, and other pathogens—without harm to people, pets, or plants. Over the coming months, we anticipate the approval of several additional patents.”

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today’s emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated fifty one hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ZenaTech, Inc. by the Company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.