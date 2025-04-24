Ascent Solar Technologies Hosts Customer and Partner Discussions During Space Symposium

THORNTON, Colo., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies ("Ascent" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASTI), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today reported on its in-person tours and meetings hosted during the 40th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs earlier in April 2025.

Director of Space Solutions, Julian Miller, hosted six organizations onsite at the Company’s Thornton facility, and met with several others while attending the conference. Visitors reviewed the scale of Ascent’s operations, met with its technical team to better understand its customization and features, and further discussed collaborations for future space programs with respect to both product development and direct sales. The Company is now engaging in RFP/RFQ discussions, pursuing joint manufacturing ventures, and performing feasibility testing with prospective partners and customers.

"The market feedback received at the Space Symposium speaks volumes, not just about Ascent technology, but also our manufacturing processes in the U.S. that enable our supply chain to remain strong," said Julian Miller, Director of Space Solutions at Ascent Solar Technologies. "We will continue to engage the biggest and brightest brands in space tech and demonstrating that our product is second to none in the low earth environment."

Ascent’s 5MW production facility currently has the capacity to ship orders in excess of 100kW this summer. Space industry discussions include the exploration of new advanced capabilities enabled by Ascent’s CIGS PV products’ combination of resiliency with mass, volume, cost and schedule efficiencies. These opportunities span across commercial, civil and defense market sectors and include emerging markets such as in-space manufacturing, distributed space power grids and Lunar surface operations, among others.

All parties interested in participating in a facility tour are encouraged to reach out via Ascent’s contact page .

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" including statements about the financing transaction, our business strategy, and the potential uses of the proceeds from the transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "will," "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

