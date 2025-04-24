Beeline CEO and COO to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation Expo on May 21 in New York City

Providence, RI, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE), a technology-driven mortgage originator, SaaS platform, and title services provider, today announced that it will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation Expo on May 21, 2025, at Convene – 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY.

Beeline is scheduled to present in Track 1 at 9:00 AM ET.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit the conference website Ladenburg Innovation Expo or contact Beeline at IR@Makeabeeline.com.

About Beeline

Beeline is a forward-thinking mortgage origination and technology company transforming home loans into a short, transparent, and easy path for millions of Americans. Using AI and proprietary technology, Beeline offers near-instant pre-approvals in as little as seven minutes, allowing borrowers to see loan options and lock their rate in one session.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.