Autonomix Medical, Inc. Technology and Early Proof-of-Concept Study Results to be Featured in Poster Presentation at the World-Leading Course in Interventional Cardiovascular Medicine, EuroPCR

THE WOODLANDS, TX, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced its technology and early proof-of-concept study results will be featured in a poster presentation as part of PCR Innovators Day at the world-leading course in interventional cardiovascular medicine, EuroPCR, being held May 20-23, 2025 in Paris, France.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Catheter-Based Transvascular RF Neural Ablation For Severe Pancreatic Cancer Pain Elpis Study

Presenting Author: Robert S. Schwartz, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix Medical, Inc.

About EuroPCR

Since 1989, PCR has been providing a wide range of practical solutions for independent post-graduate medical education in the constantly evolving field of interventional cardiology. Coronary interventions, valvular disease, hypertension and stroke, peripheral interventions and heart failure are the main themes covered. In all PCR initiatives, better patient care is systematically placed at the core.

The flagship PCR Course is EuroPCR, which takes place every month of May in Paris, France. This official meeting of the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EAPCI) is acknowledged as the World-Leading Course in Interventional Cardiovascular Medicine, and gathers 11,000+ participants each year.

For more information about EuroPCR 2025 please visit the course website.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908-824-0775

autonomix@jtcir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.