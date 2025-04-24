HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2025 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the first quarter of the year ending December 31, 2025 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024:

net income was $14.5 million compared to $14.2 million;

diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.84 compared to $0.83;

annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.33% compared to 1.27%;

annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 10.52% compared to 10.32%;

net interest margin was 4.18% compared to 4.09%;

provision for credit losses was $1.5 million compared to a benefit of $855,000;

quarterly cash dividends continued at $0.12 per share totaling $2.1 million for both periods; and

14,800 shares of Company common stock were repurchased during the quarter at an average price of $33.64 compared to none in the prior quarter.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share payable on May 29, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2025.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial results,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our top quartile net interest margin expanded to 4.18% as the reduction in our funding costs outpaced a slight decline in our asset yields. This improvement reflects our focus on financial performance rather than loan growth for the sake of growth.

“During the first quarter, we transitioned our common stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘HTB’, which we believe will provide greater exposure for our Company and long-term value for our stockholders. We also announced the sale of our two branches and exit from Knoxville, Tennessee, which will tighten our geographic footprint, improve our branch efficiencies, and allow us to better allocate capital to support long-term growth in other core markets.

“In response to the recent turbulence in the economic environment, we currently do not anticipate a significant impact upon our business, but we are committed to working with our customers to provide the banking support that may be needed. As in past periods of uncertainty, we are confident that the resilience of our balance sheet and customers, coupled with our conservative approach to risk management, will position HomeTrust to succeed.”

WEBSITE: WWW.HTB.COM

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Net Income. Net income totaled $14.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $14.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $331,000, or 2.3%. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 benefited from a $3.0 million decrease in noninterest expense, partially offset by a $2.4 million increase in the provision for credit losses. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans receivable(1) $ 3,802,003 $ 58,613 6.25% $ 3,890,775 $ 62,224 6.36% Debt securities available for sale 152,659 1,787 4.75 147,023 1,621 4.39 Other interest-earning assets(2) 206,242 3,235 6.36 160,064 2,353 5.85 Total interest-earning assets 4,160,904 63,635 6.20 4,197,862 66,198 6.27 Other assets 266,141 263,750 Total assets $ 4,427,045 $ 4,461,612 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 573,316 $ 1,324 0.94% $ 559,033 $ 1,271 0.90% Money market accounts 1,345,575 9,177 2.77 1,343,609 10,038 2.97 Savings accounts 183,354 38 0.08 180,546 40 0.09 Certificate accounts 951,715 9,824 4.19 1,005,914 11,225 4.44 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,053,960 20,363 2.70 3,089,102 22,574 2.91 Junior subordinated debt 10,129 205 8.21 10,104 223 8.87 Borrowings 12,301 160 5.28 14,689 196 5.31 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,076,390 20,728 2.73 3,113,895 22,993 2.94 Noninterest-bearing deposits 719,522 731,745 Other liabilities 70,821 68,261 Total liabilities 3,866,733 3,913,901 Stockholders' equity 560,312 547,711 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,427,045 $ 4,461,612 Net earning assets $ 1,084,514 $ 1,083,967 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 135.25% 134.81% Non-tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 42,907 $ 43,205 Interest rate spread 3.47% 3.33% Net interest margin(3) 4.18% 4.09% Tax-equivalent(4) Net interest income $ 43,325 $ 43,594 Interest rate spread 3.51% 3.37% Net interest margin(3) 4.22% 4.13%

(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.

(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $418 and $389 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $2.6 million, or 3.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, which was driven by a $3.6 million, or 5.8%, decrease in loan interest income primarily due to a decline in the average balance, a decrease in accretion income on acquired loans of $881,000, or 73.3%, and fewer days in the current quarter. In addition, income on SBIC investments increased $452,000, or 54.0%, due to investment appreciation.

Total interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $2.3 million, or 9.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was the result of a decline in the average balance of certificate accounts, specifically brokered deposits, a decline in the average cost of funds across funding categories, and fewer days in the current quarter.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including the difference in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

Increase / (Decrease)

Due to Total

Increase /

(Decrease)



(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Interest-earning assets Loans receivable $ (2,559) $ (1,052) $ (3,611) Debt securities available for sale 27 139 166 Other interest-earning assets 616 266 882 Total interest-earning assets (1,916) (647) (2,563) Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts 7 46 53 Money market accounts (164) (697) (861) Savings accounts — (2) (2) Certificate accounts (796) (605) (1,401) Junior subordinated debt (3) (15) (18) Borrowings (35) (1) (36) Total interest-bearing liabilities (991) (1,274) (2,265) Decrease in net interest income $ (298)

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision (benefit) for credit losses:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 $ Change % Change Provision (benefit) for credit losses Loans $ 800 $ (975) $ 1,775 182% Off-balance-sheet credit exposure 740 120 620 517 Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ 1,540 $ (855) $ 2,395 280%

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.3 million during the quarter:

$0.6 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.

The slight improvement in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, was offset by changes in qualitative adjustments. Of note, we retained the $2.2 million qualitative allocation for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio established in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

$0.1 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision (benefit) for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.9 million during the quarter:

$1.3 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix and a $50.6 million decrease in the loan portfolio.

$0.7 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments. Of note, we retained the $2.2 million qualitative allocation for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio established in the prior quarter.

$0.9 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the amount recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of an increase in the balance of loan commitments and changes in the loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the amount recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of a decrease in the balance of loan commitments and changes in the loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $216,000, or 2.6%, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 $ Change % Change Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 2,244 $ 2,326 $ (82) (4)% Loan income and fees 721 728 (7) (1) Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,908 1,068 840 79 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 842 842 — — Operating lease income 1,379 2,259 (880) (39) Other 933 1,020 (87) (9) Total noninterest income $ 8,027 $ 8,243 $ (216) (3)%

Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase was primarily driven by HELOCs sold during the period. There were $89.4 million of HELOCs originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $1.1 million compared to no sales in the prior quarter. There were $18.8 million of residential mortgage loans sold for a gain of $473,000 during the current quarter compared to $23.8 million sold with gains of $269,000 in the prior quarter. There were $4.6 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $366,000 for the current quarter compared to $10.2 million sold and gains of $733,000 for the prior quarter. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a gain of $13,000 for the current quarter compared to a gain of $66,000 for the prior quarter.

Operating lease income: The decrease was primarily the result of a $306,000 increase in losses incurred on the sale of, and a $529,000 increase in the valuation allowance against, previously leased equipment.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $3.0 million, or 9.0%, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 17,699 $ 17,234 $ 465 3% Occupancy expense, net 2,511 2,476 35 1 Computer services 2,805 3,110 (305) (10) Operating lease depreciation expense 1,868 2,068 (200) (10) Telephone, postage and supplies 546 541 5 1 Marketing and advertising 452 234 218 93 Deposit insurance premiums 511 556 (45) (8) Core deposit intangible amortization 515 567 (52) (9) Contract renewal consulting fee — 2,965 (2,965) (100) Other 4,054 4,258 (204) (5) Total noninterest expense $ 30,961 $ 34,009 $ (3,048) (9)%

Computer services: As noted below, in the prior quarter we finalized the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract. The decrease in expense quarter-over-quarter is a reflection of the improved vendor pricing negotiated through this effort.

Marketing and advertising: The increase in expense was the result of a reduction in advertising in the prior quarter due to the election and holiday season.

Contract renewal consulting fee: In the prior quarter we paid a fee to a consultant to negotiate the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract, with no similar fee in the current quarter.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were 21.1% and 22.3%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased by $37.4 million to $4.6 billion and total liabilities decreased by $51.1 million to $4.0 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. These changes can be traced to the use of loan sale proceeds and a $61.5 million increase in customer deposits to pay down brokered deposits by $104.3 million and borrowings by $11.0 million.

Stockholders' equity increased $13.7 million to $565.4 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. Activity within stockholders' equity included $14.5 million in net income and $1.0 million in stock-based compensation and stock option exercises, partially offset by $2.1 million in cash dividends declared and $498,000 in stock repurchases. In addition, accumulated other comprehensive income improved primarily due to a $1.1 million reduction of the unrealized loss on available for sale securities as a result of a decrease in market interest rates.

As of March 31, 2025, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality

The ACL on loans was $44.7 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at March 31, 2025 compared to $45.3 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 – Provision for Credit Losses" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1.9 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to 0.19% and 0.24% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Nonperforming assets, made up of nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets, decreased by $753,000, or 2.6%, to $28.0 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at March 31, 2025 compared to $28.8 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. Owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") made up the largest portion of nonperforming assets at $8.6 million and $8.5 million, respectively, at these same dates. One relationship made up $5.0 million of the totals at both dates but no loss is anticipated. In addition, equipment finance loans made up $5.1 million and $4.7 million, respectively, at these same dates, concentrated in the transportation sector. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.74% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.76% at December 31, 2024.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased to 0.85% at March 31, 2025 from 1.06% at December 31, 2024 as classified assets decreased $10.0 million, or 20.5%, to $38.8 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $48.8 million at December 31, 2024. The largest portfolios of classified assets at March 31, 2025 included $12.9 million of owner-occupied CRE loans, $6.6 million of 1-4 family residential real estate loans, $5.4 million of equipment finance loans, $4.2 million of commercial and industrial loans, $4.2 million of HELOCs, and $3.8 million of non-owner occupied CRE loans.

Lastly, in an effort to assist customers in their post-Hurricane Helene recovery and clean-up efforts, in the prior quarter we granted payment deferrals of up to six months to provide short-term relief to impacted customers. The outstanding balance of these deferrals declined from $136.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $109.9 million at March 31, 2025 and $68.4 million at April 21, 2025. The Company retained the prior quarter $2.2 million ACL allocation for the potential impact of the storm on this portion of our loan portfolio. To date, no charge-offs have been recognized which were directly related to Hurricane Helene.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had assets of $4.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to, natural disasters, including the effects of Hurricane Helene; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024(1) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Assets Cash $ 14,303 $ 18,778 $ 18,980 $ 18,382 $ 16,134 Interest-bearing deposits 285,522 260,441 274,497 275,808 364,359 Cash and cash equivalents 299,825 279,219 293,477 294,190 380,493 Certificates of deposit in other banks 25,806 28,538 29,290 32,131 33,625 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 150,577 152,011 140,552 134,135 120,807 FHLB and FRB stock 13,602 13,630 18,384 19,637 13,691 SBIC investments, at cost 17,746 15,117 15,489 15,462 14,568 Loans held for sale, at fair value 2,175 4,144 2,968 1,614 2,764 Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 151,164 202,018 189,722 224,976 220,699 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 3,648,609 3,648,299 3,698,892 3,701,454 3,648,152 Allowance for credit losses – loans (44,742) (45,285) (48,131) (49,223) (47,502) Loans, net 3,603,867 3,603,014 3,650,761 3,652,231 3,600,650 Premises and equipment held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 8,240 616 616 616 616 Premises and equipment, net 62,347 69,872 69,603 69,880 70,588 Accrued interest receivable 18,269 18,336 17,523 18,412 16,944 Deferred income taxes, net 9,288 10,735 10,100 10,512 11,222 BOLI 91,715 90,868 90,021 89,176 88,369 Goodwill 34,111 34,111 34,111 34,111 34,111 Core deposit intangibles, net 6,080 6,595 7,162 7,730 8,297 Other assets 63,248 66,606 68,130 66,051 67,183 Total assets $ 4,558,060 $ 4,595,430 $ 4,637,293 $ 4,670,864 $ 4,684,011 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Deposits $ 3,736,360 $ 3,779,203 $ 3,761,588 $ 3,707,779 $ 3,799,807 Junior subordinated debt 10,145 10,120 10,096 10,070 10,045 Borrowings 177,000 188,000 260,013 364,513 291,513 Other liabilities 69,106 66,349 65,592 64,874 69,473 Total liabilities 3,992,611 4,043,672 4,097,289 4,147,236 4,170,838 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized(2) 176 175 175 175 175 Additional paid in capital 176,682 176,693 175,495 172,907 172,919 Retained earnings 393,026 380,541 368,383 357,147 346,598 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (3,835) (3,966) (4,099) (4,232) (4,364) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (600) (1,685) 50 (2,369) (2,155) Total stockholders' equity 565,449 551,758 540,004 523,628 513,173 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,558,060 $ 4,595,430 $ 4,637,293 $ 4,670,864 $ 4,684,011

(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

(2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 17,552,626 at March 31, 2025; 17,527,709 at December 31, 2024; 17,514,922 at September 30, 2024; 17,437,326 at June 30, 2024; and 17,444,787 at March 31, 2024.



Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 58,613 $ 62,224 Debt securities available for sale 1,787 1,621 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits 3,235 2,353 Total interest and dividend income 63,635 66,198 Interest expense Deposits 20,363 22,574 Junior subordinated debt 205 223 Borrowings 160 196 Total interest expense 20,728 22,993 Net interest income 42,907 43,205 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 1,540 (855) Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 41,367 44,060 Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,244 2,326 Loan income and fees 721 728 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,908 1,068 BOLI income 842 842 Operating lease income 1,379 2,259 Other 933 1,020 Total noninterest income 8,027 8,243 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,699 17,234 Occupancy expense, net 2,511 2,476 Computer services 2,805 3,110 Operating lease depreciation expense 1,868 2,068 Telephone, postage and supplies 546 541 Marketing and advertising 452 234 Deposit insurance premiums 511 556 Core deposit intangible amortization 515 567 Contract renewal consulting fee — 2,965 Other 4,054 4,258 Total noninterest expense 30,961 34,009 Income before income taxes 18,433 18,294 Income tax expense 3,894 4,086 Net income $ 14,539 $ 14,208

Per Share Data

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net income per common share(1) Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.83 Average shares outstanding Basic 17,011,359 16,983,751 Diluted 17,113,424 17,084,943 Book value per share at end of period $ 32.21 $ 31.48 Tangible book value per share at end of period(2) $ 30.00 $ 29.24 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Total shares outstanding at end of period 17,552,626 17,527,709

(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Performance ratios(1) Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.33% 1.27% Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 10.52 10.32 Yield on earning assets 6.20 6.27 Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 2.73 2.94 Average interest rate spread 3.47 3.33 Net interest margin(2) 4.18 4.09 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 135.25 134.81 Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.84 3.03 Efficiency ratio 60.79 66.10 Efficiency ratio – adjusted(3) 60.29 59.89

(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.

(2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Asset quality ratios Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.61% 0.63% 0.64% 0.54% 0.43% Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 0.74 0.76 0.78 0.68 0.55 Total classified assets to total assets 0.85 1.06 0.99 0.91 0.80 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1) 165.96 163.68 166.51 194.80 235.18 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.23 1.24 1.30 1.33 1.30 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.14 0.19 0.42 0.27 0.24 Capital ratios Equity to total assets at end of period 12.41% 12.01% 11.64% 11.21% 10.96% Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) 11.65 11.25 10.88 10.44 10.18 Average equity to average assets 12.66 12.28 12.02 11.78 11.51

(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and repossessed assets. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At March 31, 2025, $7.5 million, or 27.9%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Loans

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Commercial real estate Construction and land development $ 247,539 $ 274,356 $ 300,905 $ 316,050 $ 304,727 Commercial real estate – owner occupied 570,150 545,490 544,689 545,631 532,547 Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied 867,711 866,094 881,340 892,653 881,143 Multifamily 118,094 120,425 114,155 92,292 89,692 Total commercial real estate 1,803,494 1,806,365 1,841,089 1,846,626 1,808,109 Commercial Commercial and industrial 349,085 316,159 286,809 266,136 243,732 Equipment finance 380,166 406,400 443,033 461,010 462,649 Municipal leases 163,554 165,984 158,560 152,509 151,894 Total commercial 892,805 888,543 888,402 879,655 858,275 Residential real estate Construction and land development 56,858 53,683 63,016 70,679 85,840 One-to-four family 631,537 630,391 627,845 621,196 605,570 HELOCs 199,747 195,288 194,909 188,465 184,274 Total residential real estate 888,142 879,362 885,770 880,340 875,684 Consumer 64,168 74,029 83,631 94,833 106,084 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 3,648,609 3,648,299 3,698,892 3,701,454 3,648,152 Allowance for credit losses – loans (44,742) (45,285) (48,131) (49,223) (47,502) Loans, net $ 3,603,867 $ 3,603,014 $ 3,650,761 $ 3,652,231 $ 3,600,650

Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Core deposits Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 721,814 $ 680,926 $ 684,501 $ 683,346 $ 773,901 NOW accounts 573,745 575,238 534,517 561,789 600,561 Money market accounts 1,357,961 1,341,995 1,345,289 1,311,940 1,308,467 Savings accounts 184,396 181,317 179,762 185,499 191,302 Total core deposits 2,837,916 2,779,476 2,744,069 2,742,574 2,874,231 Certificates of deposit 898,444 999,727 1,017,519 965,205 925,576 Total $ 3,736,360 $ 3,779,203 $ 3,761,588 $ 3,707,779 $ 3,799,807

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Noninterest expense $ 30,961 $ 34,009 Less: contract renewal consulting fee — 2,965 Noninterest expense – adjusted $ 30,961 $ 31,044 Net interest income $ 42,907 $ 43,205 Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment 418 389 Plus: noninterest income 8,027 8,243 Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted $ 51,352 $ 51,837





Efficiency ratio 60.79% 66.10% Efficiency ratio – adjusted 60.29% 59.89%

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Total stockholders' equity $ 565,449 $ 551,758 $ 540,004 $ 523,628 $ 513,173 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 38,793 39,189 39,626 40,063 40,500 Tangible book value $ 526,656 $ 512,569 $ 500,378 $ 483,565 $ 472,673 Common shares outstanding 17,552,626 17,527,709 17,514,922 17,437,326 17,444,787 Book value per share $ 32.21 $ 31.48 $ 30.83 $ 30.03 $ 29.42 Tangible book value per share $ 30.00 $ 29.24 $ 28.57 $ 27.73 $ 27.10

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

As of (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Tangible equity(1) $ 526,656 $ 512,569 $ 500,378 $ 483,565 $ 472,673 Total assets 4,558,060 4,595,430 4,637,293 4,670,864 4,684,011 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 38,793 39,189 39,626 40,063 40,500 Total tangible assets $ 4,519,267 $ 4,556,241 $ 4,597,667 $ 4,630,801 $ 4,643,511





Tangible equity to tangible assets 11.65% 11.25% 10.88% 10.44% 10.18%

(1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.

Contact: C. Hunter Westbrook – President and Chief Executive Officer Tony J. VunCannon – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer 828-259-3939

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.