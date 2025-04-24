Submit Release
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2025 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the first quarter of the year ending December 31, 2025 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024:

  • net income was $14.5 million compared to $14.2 million;
  • diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.84 compared to $0.83;
  • annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.33% compared to 1.27%;
  • annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 10.52% compared to 10.32%;
  • net interest margin was 4.18% compared to 4.09%;
  • provision for credit losses was $1.5 million compared to a benefit of $855,000;
  • quarterly cash dividends continued at $0.12 per share totaling $2.1 million for both periods; and
  • 14,800 shares of Company common stock were repurchased during the quarter at an average price of $33.64 compared to none in the prior quarter.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share payable on May 29, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2025.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial results,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our top quartile net interest margin expanded to 4.18% as the reduction in our funding costs outpaced a slight decline in our asset yields. This improvement reflects our focus on financial performance rather than loan growth for the sake of growth.

“During the first quarter, we transitioned our common stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘HTB’, which we believe will provide greater exposure for our Company and long-term value for our stockholders. We also announced the sale of our two branches and exit from Knoxville, Tennessee, which will tighten our geographic footprint, improve our branch efficiencies, and allow us to better allocate capital to support long-term growth in other core markets.

“In response to the recent turbulence in the economic environment, we currently do not anticipate a significant impact upon our business, but we are committed to working with our customers to provide the banking support that may be needed. As in past periods of uncertainty, we are confident that the resilience of our balance sheet and customers, coupled with our conservative approach to risk management, will position HomeTrust to succeed.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
Net Income.  Net income totaled $14.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $14.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $331,000, or 2.3%. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 benefited from a $3.0 million decrease in noninterest expense, partially offset by a $2.4 million increase in the provision for credit losses. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income.  The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid 		  Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid 		  Yield /
Rate
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets                      
Loans receivable(1) $ 3,802,003     $ 58,613   6.25%     $ 3,890,775     $ 62,224   6.36%  
Debt securities available for sale   152,659       1,787   4.75       147,023       1,621   4.39  
Other interest-earning assets(2)   206,242       3,235   6.36       160,064       2,353   5.85  
Total interest-earning assets   4,160,904       63,635   6.20       4,197,862       66,198   6.27  
Other assets   266,141               263,750          
Total assets $ 4,427,045             $ 4,461,612          
Liabilities and equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 573,316     $ 1,324   0.94%     $ 559,033     $ 1,271   0.90%  
Money market accounts   1,345,575       9,177   2.77       1,343,609       10,038   2.97  
Savings accounts   183,354       38   0.08       180,546       40   0.09  
Certificate accounts   951,715       9,824   4.19       1,005,914       11,225   4.44  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,053,960       20,363   2.70       3,089,102       22,574   2.91  
Junior subordinated debt   10,129       205   8.21       10,104       223   8.87  
Borrowings   12,301       160   5.28       14,689       196   5.31  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,076,390       20,728   2.73       3,113,895       22,993   2.94  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   719,522               731,745          
Other liabilities   70,821               68,261          
Total liabilities   3,866,733               3,913,901          
Stockholders' equity   560,312               547,711          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,427,045             $ 4,461,612          
Net earning assets $ 1,084,514             $ 1,083,967          
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   135.25%               134.81%          
Non-tax-equivalent                      
Net interest income     $ 42,907           $ 43,205    
Interest rate spread         3.47%             3.33%  
Net interest margin(3)         4.18%             4.09%  
Tax-equivalent(4)                      
Net interest income     $ 43,325           $ 43,594    
Interest rate spread         3.51%             3.37%  
Net interest margin(3)         4.22%             4.13%  

(1)  Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2)  Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.
(3)  Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)  Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $418 and $389 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $2.6 million, or 3.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, which was driven by a $3.6 million, or 5.8%, decrease in loan interest income primarily due to a decline in the average balance, a decrease in accretion income on acquired loans of $881,000, or 73.3%, and fewer days in the current quarter. In addition, income on SBIC investments increased $452,000, or 54.0%, due to investment appreciation.

Total interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $2.3 million, or 9.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was the result of a decline in the average balance of certificate accounts, specifically brokered deposits, a decline in the average cost of funds across funding categories, and fewer days in the current quarter.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including the difference in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

  Increase / (Decrease)
Due to 		  Total
Increase /
(Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands) Volume   Rate  
Interest-earning assets          
Loans receivable $ (2,559)     $ (1,052)     $ (3,611)  
Debt securities available for sale   27       139       166  
Other interest-earning assets   616       266       882  
Total interest-earning assets   (1,916)       (647)       (2,563)  
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Interest-bearing checking accounts   7       46       53  
Money market accounts   (164)       (697)       (861)  
Savings accounts         (2)       (2)  
Certificate accounts   (796)       (605)       (1,401)  
Junior subordinated debt   (3)       (15)       (18)  
Borrowings   (35)       (1)       (36)  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   (991)       (1,274)       (2,265)  
Decrease in net interest income         $ (298)  

Provision for Credit Losses.  The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision (benefit) for credit losses:

  Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   $ Change   % Change
Provision (benefit) for credit losses              
Loans $ 800   $ (975)     $ 1,775   182%  
Off-balance-sheet credit exposure   740     120       620   517  
Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ 1,540   $ (855)     $ 2,395   280%  

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.3 million during the quarter:

  • $0.6 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.
  • The slight improvement in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, was offset by changes in qualitative adjustments. Of note, we retained the $2.2 million qualitative allocation for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio established in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • $0.1 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision (benefit) for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.9 million during the quarter:

  • $1.3 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix and a $50.6 million decrease in the loan portfolio.
  • $0.7 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments. Of note, we retained the $2.2 million qualitative allocation for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio established in the prior quarter.
  • $0.9 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the amount recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of an increase in the balance of loan commitments and changes in the loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the amount recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of a decrease in the balance of loan commitments and changes in the loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.

Noninterest Income.  Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $216,000, or 2.6%, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

  Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest income              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 2,244   $ 2,326   $ (82)     (4)%  
Loan income and fees   721     728     (7)     (1)  
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   1,908     1,068     840     79  
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income   842     842          
Operating lease income   1,379     2,259     (880)     (39)  
Other   933     1,020     (87)     (9)  
Total noninterest income $ 8,027   $ 8,243   $ (216)     (3)%  
  • Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase was primarily driven by HELOCs sold during the period. There were $89.4 million of HELOCs originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $1.1 million compared to no sales in the prior quarter. There were $18.8 million of residential mortgage loans sold for a gain of $473,000 during the current quarter compared to $23.8 million sold with gains of $269,000 in the prior quarter. There were $4.6 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $366,000 for the current quarter compared to $10.2 million sold and gains of $733,000 for the prior quarter. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a gain of $13,000 for the current quarter compared to a gain of $66,000 for the prior quarter.
  • Operating lease income: The decrease was primarily the result of a $306,000 increase in losses incurred on the sale of, and a $529,000 increase in the valuation allowance against, previously leased equipment.

Noninterest Expense.  Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $3.0 million, or 9.0%, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

  Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits $ 17,699   $ 17,234   $ 465     3%  
Occupancy expense, net   2,511     2,476     35     1  
Computer services   2,805     3,110     (305)     (10)  
Operating lease depreciation expense   1,868     2,068     (200)     (10)  
Telephone, postage and supplies   546     541     5     1  
Marketing and advertising   452     234     218     93  
Deposit insurance premiums   511     556     (45)     (8)  
Core deposit intangible amortization   515     567     (52)     (9)  
Contract renewal consulting fee       2,965     (2,965)     (100)  
Other   4,054     4,258     (204)     (5)  
Total noninterest expense $ 30,961   $ 34,009   $ (3,048)     (9)%  
  • Computer services: As noted below, in the prior quarter we finalized the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract. The decrease in expense quarter-over-quarter is a reflection of the improved vendor pricing negotiated through this effort.
  • Marketing and advertising: The increase in expense was the result of a reduction in advertising in the prior quarter due to the election and holiday season.
  • Contract renewal consulting fee: In the prior quarter we paid a fee to a consultant to negotiate the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract, with no similar fee in the current quarter.

Income Taxes.  The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were 21.1% and 22.3%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Review
Total assets decreased by $37.4 million to $4.6 billion and total liabilities decreased by $51.1 million to $4.0 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. These changes can be traced to the use of loan sale proceeds and a $61.5 million increase in customer deposits to pay down brokered deposits by $104.3 million and borrowings by $11.0 million.

Stockholders' equity increased $13.7 million to $565.4 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. Activity within stockholders' equity included $14.5 million in net income and $1.0 million in stock-based compensation and stock option exercises, partially offset by $2.1 million in cash dividends declared and $498,000 in stock repurchases. In addition, accumulated other comprehensive income improved primarily due to a $1.1 million reduction of the unrealized loss on available for sale securities as a result of a decrease in market interest rates.

As of March 31, 2025, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality
The ACL on loans was $44.7 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at March 31, 2025 compared to $45.3 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 – Provision for Credit Losses" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1.9 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to 0.19% and 0.24% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Nonperforming assets, made up of nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets, decreased by $753,000, or 2.6%, to $28.0 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at March 31, 2025 compared to $28.8 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. Owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") made up the largest portion of nonperforming assets at $8.6 million and $8.5 million, respectively, at these same dates. One relationship made up $5.0 million of the totals at both dates but no loss is anticipated. In addition, equipment finance loans made up $5.1 million and $4.7 million, respectively, at these same dates, concentrated in the transportation sector. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.74% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.76% at December 31, 2024.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased to 0.85% at March 31, 2025 from 1.06% at December 31, 2024 as classified assets decreased $10.0 million, or 20.5%, to $38.8 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $48.8 million at December 31, 2024. The largest portfolios of classified assets at March 31, 2025 included $12.9 million of owner-occupied CRE loans, $6.6 million of 1-4 family residential real estate loans, $5.4 million of equipment finance loans, $4.2 million of commercial and industrial loans, $4.2 million of HELOCs, and $3.8 million of non-owner occupied CRE loans.

Lastly, in an effort to assist customers in their post-Hurricane Helene recovery and clean-up efforts, in the prior quarter we granted payment deferrals of up to six months to provide short-term relief to impacted customers. The outstanding balance of these deferrals declined from $136.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $109.9 million at March 31, 2025 and $68.4 million at April 21, 2025. The Company retained the prior quarter $2.2 million ACL allocation for the potential impact of the storm on this portion of our loan portfolio. To date, no charge-offs have been recognized which were directly related to Hurricane Helene.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had assets of $4.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to, natural disasters, including the effects of Hurricane Helene; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024(1)   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
Assets                  
Cash $ 14,303     $ 18,778     $ 18,980     $ 18,382     $ 16,134  
Interest-bearing deposits   285,522       260,441       274,497       275,808       364,359  
Cash and cash equivalents   299,825       279,219       293,477       294,190       380,493  
Certificates of deposit in other banks   25,806       28,538       29,290       32,131       33,625  
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value   150,577       152,011       140,552       134,135       120,807  
FHLB and FRB stock   13,602       13,630       18,384       19,637       13,691  
SBIC investments, at cost   17,746       15,117       15,489       15,462       14,568  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   2,175       4,144       2,968       1,614       2,764  
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value   151,164       202,018       189,722       224,976       220,699  
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs   3,648,609       3,648,299       3,698,892       3,701,454       3,648,152  
Allowance for credit losses – loans   (44,742)       (45,285)       (48,131)       (49,223)       (47,502)  
Loans, net   3,603,867       3,603,014       3,650,761       3,652,231       3,600,650  
Premises and equipment held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value   8,240       616       616       616       616  
Premises and equipment, net   62,347       69,872       69,603       69,880       70,588  
Accrued interest receivable   18,269       18,336       17,523       18,412       16,944  
Deferred income taxes, net   9,288       10,735       10,100       10,512       11,222  
BOLI   91,715       90,868       90,021       89,176       88,369  
Goodwill   34,111       34,111       34,111       34,111       34,111  
Core deposit intangibles, net   6,080       6,595       7,162       7,730       8,297  
Other assets   63,248       66,606       68,130       66,051       67,183  
Total assets $ 4,558,060     $ 4,595,430     $ 4,637,293     $ 4,670,864     $ 4,684,011  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits $ 3,736,360     $ 3,779,203     $ 3,761,588     $ 3,707,779     $ 3,799,807  
Junior subordinated debt   10,145       10,120       10,096       10,070       10,045  
Borrowings   177,000       188,000       260,013       364,513       291,513  
Other liabilities   69,106       66,349       65,592       64,874       69,473  
Total liabilities   3,992,611       4,043,672       4,097,289       4,147,236       4,170,838  
Stockholders' equity                  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                            
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized(2)   176       175       175       175       175  
Additional paid in capital   176,682       176,693       175,495       172,907       172,919  
Retained earnings   393,026       380,541       368,383       357,147       346,598  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares   (3,835)       (3,966)       (4,099)       (4,232)       (4,364)  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (600)       (1,685)       50       (2,369)       (2,155)  
Total stockholders' equity   565,449       551,758       540,004       523,628       513,173  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,558,060     $ 4,595,430     $ 4,637,293     $ 4,670,864     $ 4,684,011  

(1)  Derived from audited financial statements.
(2)  Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 17,552,626 at March 31, 2025; 17,527,709 at December 31, 2024; 17,514,922 at September 30, 2024; 17,437,326 at June 30, 2024; and 17,444,787 at March 31, 2024.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
Interest and dividend income      
Loans $ 58,613   $ 62,224  
Debt securities available for sale   1,787     1,621  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits   3,235     2,353  
Total interest and dividend income   63,635     66,198  
Interest expense      
Deposits   20,363     22,574  
Junior subordinated debt   205     223  
Borrowings   160     196  
Total interest expense   20,728     22,993  
Net interest income   42,907     43,205  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   1,540     (855)  
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses   41,367     44,060  
Noninterest income      
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   2,244     2,326  
Loan income and fees   721     728  
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   1,908     1,068  
BOLI income   842     842  
Operating lease income   1,379     2,259  
Other   933     1,020  
Total noninterest income   8,027     8,243  
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   17,699     17,234  
Occupancy expense, net   2,511     2,476  
Computer services   2,805     3,110  
Operating lease depreciation expense   1,868     2,068  
Telephone, postage and supplies   546     541  
Marketing and advertising   452     234  
Deposit insurance premiums   511     556  
Core deposit intangible amortization   515     567  
Contract renewal consulting fee       2,965  
Other   4,054     4,258  
Total noninterest expense   30,961     34,009  
Income before income taxes   18,433     18,294  
Income tax expense   3,894     4,086  
Net income $ 14,539   $ 14,208  

Per Share Data

    Three Months Ended 
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
Net income per common share(1)        
Basic   $ 0.84   $ 0.83
Diluted   $ 0.84   $ 0.83
Average shares outstanding        
Basic     17,011,359     16,983,751
Diluted     17,113,424     17,084,943
Book value per share at end of period   $ 32.21   $ 31.48
Tangible book value per share at end of period(2)   $ 30.00   $ 29.24
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.12   $ 0.12
Total shares outstanding at end of period     17,552,626     17,527,709

(1)  Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.
(2)  See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
Performance ratios(1)  
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.33%     1.27%  
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 10.52     10.32  
Yield on earning assets 6.20     6.27  
Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 2.73     2.94  
Average interest rate spread 3.47     3.33  
Net interest margin(2) 4.18     4.09  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 135.25     134.81  
Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.84     3.03  
Efficiency ratio 60.79     66.10  
Efficiency ratio – adjusted(3) 60.29     59.89  

(1)  Ratios are annualized where appropriate.
(2)  Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)  See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
Asset quality ratios                  
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.61%     0.63%     0.64%     0.54%     0.43%  
Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 0.74     0.76     0.78     0.68     0.55  
Total classified assets to total assets 0.85     1.06     0.99     0.91     0.80  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1) 165.96     163.68     166.51     194.80     235.18  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.23     1.24     1.30     1.33     1.30  
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.14     0.19     0.42     0.27     0.24  
Capital ratios                  
Equity to total assets at end of period 12.41%     12.01%     11.64%     11.21%     10.96%  
Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) 11.65     11.25     10.88     10.44     10.18  
Average equity to average assets 12.66     12.28     12.02     11.78     11.51  

(1)  Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and repossessed assets. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At March 31, 2025, $7.5 million, or 27.9%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date.
(2)  See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Loans

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
Commercial real estate                  
Construction and land development $ 247,539     $ 274,356     $ 300,905     $ 316,050     $ 304,727  
Commercial real estate – owner occupied   570,150       545,490       544,689       545,631       532,547  
Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied   867,711       866,094       881,340       892,653       881,143  
Multifamily   118,094       120,425       114,155       92,292       89,692  
Total commercial real estate   1,803,494       1,806,365       1,841,089       1,846,626       1,808,109  
Commercial                  
Commercial and industrial   349,085       316,159       286,809       266,136       243,732  
Equipment finance   380,166       406,400       443,033       461,010       462,649  
Municipal leases   163,554       165,984       158,560       152,509       151,894  
Total commercial   892,805       888,543       888,402       879,655       858,275  
Residential real estate                  
Construction and land development   56,858       53,683       63,016       70,679       85,840  
One-to-four family   631,537       630,391       627,845       621,196       605,570  
HELOCs   199,747       195,288       194,909       188,465       184,274  
Total residential real estate   888,142       879,362       885,770       880,340       875,684  
Consumer   64,168       74,029       83,631       94,833       106,084  
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs   3,648,609       3,648,299       3,698,892       3,701,454       3,648,152  
Allowance for credit losses – loans   (44,742)       (45,285)       (48,131)       (49,223)       (47,502)  
Loans, net $ 3,603,867     $ 3,603,014     $ 3,650,761     $ 3,652,231     $ 3,600,650  

Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
Core deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 721,814   $ 680,926   $ 684,501   $ 683,346   $ 773,901
NOW accounts   573,745     575,238     534,517     561,789     600,561
Money market accounts   1,357,961     1,341,995     1,345,289     1,311,940     1,308,467
Savings accounts   184,396     181,317     179,762     185,499     191,302
Total core deposits   2,837,916     2,779,476     2,744,069     2,742,574     2,874,231
Certificates of deposit   898,444     999,727     1,017,519     965,205     925,576
Total $ 3,736,360   $ 3,779,203   $ 3,761,588   $ 3,707,779   $ 3,799,807

Non-GAAP Reconciliations
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

    Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
Noninterest expense   $ 30,961   $ 34,009
Less: contract renewal consulting fee         2,965
Noninterest expense – adjusted   $ 30,961   $ 31,044
         
Net interest income   $ 42,907   $ 43,205
Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment     418     389
Plus: noninterest income     8,027     8,243
Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted   $ 51,352   $ 51,837


Efficiency ratio   60.79%   66.10%
Efficiency ratio – adjusted   60.29%   59.89%

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

    As of
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
Total stockholders' equity   $ 565,449   $ 551,758   $ 540,004   $ 523,628   $ 513,173
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes     38,793     39,189     39,626     40,063     40,500
Tangible book value   $ 526,656   $ 512,569   $ 500,378   $ 483,565   $ 472,673
Common shares outstanding     17,552,626     17,527,709     17,514,922     17,437,326     17,444,787
Book value per share   $ 32.21   $ 31.48   $ 30.83   $ 30.03   $ 29.42
Tangible book value per share   $ 30.00   $ 29.24   $ 28.57   $ 27.73   $ 27.10

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

    As of
(Dollars in thousands)   March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
Tangible equity(1)   $ 526,656   $ 512,569   $ 500,378   $ 483,565   $ 472,673
Total assets     4,558,060     4,595,430     4,637,293     4,670,864     4,684,011
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes     38,793     39,189     39,626     40,063     40,500
Total tangible assets   $ 4,519,267   $ 4,556,241   $ 4,597,667   $ 4,630,801   $ 4,643,511


Tangible equity to tangible assets   11.65%   11.25%   10.88%   10.44%   10.18%

(1)  Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.


Contact:
C. Hunter Westbrook – President and Chief Executive Officer
Tony J. VunCannon – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer
828-259-3939

